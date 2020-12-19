The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners has approved a new budget for the year 2021, which comes with a 4% increase to the county tax levy.
The finalized levy was reduced from the 4.5% preliminary levy increase approved by the Board of Commissioners in September and will pay for approximately $24 million of the county’s $56 million budget, the rest of which is funded through state aid. For a $500,000 household, the levy amounts to a $22 increase in taxes.
“Our rates are changing like this basically due to two reasons,” said County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “One is the increase in the levy and the other is the increase in the value of the residential home and also the increasing construction.”
Added funds this year include $147,000 for the Road and Bridge Department. The biggest projects set for completion include the County Road 22 reconstruction project south of the city of Le Sueur. The county is entering phase two of the project in 2021, completing reconstruction on 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in Le Sueur. The department is also setting aside funds to rehabilitate County Road 3 between Montgomery and New Prague. Combined, the two projects make up a total $16 million of the $23 million budgeted for the Road and Bridge Department.
The biggest factors pushing up county expenses are yearly cost of living adjustments (COLA) for staff and a 7.5% increase to health insurance costs. This is the first time the county has increased its insurance contribution since 2017.
The county will also be using additional tax dollars to map county terrain using aerial photography and lidar technology. Pettis said it had been four years since the county last funded a flight, which will help the county calculate elevations, terrain and topography. The project will cost an estimated $250,000 — $100,000 comes from the levy while $150,000 would come from other county resources.
Another project being funded is the county’s contribution to the border-to-border partnership with Bevcomm. Le Sueur County will put nearly $300,000 toward a fiber optic network built by Bevcomm, which received state funding in February. The network will make it possible for the county to connect approximately 417 unserved households in Derrynane, northern parts of Lexington, parts of Lanesburgh, southeast of Heidelberg, and the northern edges of Montgomery Township. Half of the county’s spending will be paid back by benefiting townships over the next 10 years.