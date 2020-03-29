After being one of the last counties in the area to report a confirmed case of COVID-19, Le Sueur County is now topping the list of confirmed cases.
Regionally, cases continue to grow across south central Minnesota, though at a mostly steady rate. Le Sueur County has seen the most prominent spike, as it now reports 11 confirmed cases. Rice County has three confirmed cases; Steele County five; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County two; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County seven; and Scott County eight.
The first confirmed case in Le Sueur County was reported March 22 by the Minnesota Department of Health. Two days later, the cases spiked to five, and they have more than doubled since.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy said Sunday that none of the cases in the county were via community spread, as the first case was directly linked to travel, and the rest of the cases were all traced back to someone else with a confirmed case.
But she noted, "Even though 10 of the 11 Le Sueur County cases had contact with a lab confirmed case, we need to emphasize that COVID-19 is circulating in communities across Minnesota, that community transmission is happening, and the cases confirmed by testing are a fraction of the true number of cases."
After the first reported county case March 22, Shaughnessy said, “This does not come as a surprise as we know COVID-19 is circulating in communities across Minnesota, even in counties without a confirmed positive case. That is why it is extremely important that everyone take the community mitigation strategies seriously. Le Sueur County and Le Sueur County Public Health are working hard to make sure our communities have the accurate information they need to stay safe and by working together with all of our communities partners, we will get through this together.”