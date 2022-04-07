Tri-City United High School is inviting the community to have a monstrously good time at their upcoming spring play.
Directed by TCU drama teacher Sarah Mejia and student director Cristian Mejia, “Villain School” by Brian D. Taylor is set to take the Performing Arts Center stage this Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The family-friendly comedy stars TCU senior Pax Meyer as Frank Stein, a new student at the Villains’ Institute for Learning Evil (V.I.L.E.).
While sharing classes with mad scientists, witches, convicts, monsters and misfits, Stein falls in love with fellow student Heidi Jekyll, played by TCU senior Sydney Whiteis. Heidi Jekyll rejects Frank Stein’s advances until she accidentally brews a potion transforming her from evil genius to pure-hearted princess.
Much like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Whiteis finds herself switching personalities — and voices — throughout the show. For Whiteis, putting on a high-pitched, Snow White-esque voice has been the the most challenging part of the two-sided role.
“My voice is definitely not meant to go that high,” said Whiteis. “Most of my characters in the past have been similar to my own personality … it’s easier to play into those roles. Heidi is a little bit out of my comfort zone because of that princess side. I had to watch a lot of Disney movies and clips to try and nail that personality down.”
Meyer, on the other hand, felt a kinship to his character Frank Stein — a newbie trying to make friends at the school who likes to mess around and have fun and someone who pretends to be tougher than he really is.
“The best part of my role is I get to interact with each group,” said Meyer. “Because it’s my senior year and I’m really close with everyone here, I really like watching everyone else develop their characters and being able to talk to them throughout the show while in character.”
The play features a variety of zany characters including, but not limited to a singing and dancing hunchback (Aven Prigge), a failed clone named Garbage (Dakota Meadows), a swashbuckling pirate (Isaac Schroeder), a coven of witches (Xiani Medina, Savannah Chapel, Olivia Skluzacek) and a werewolf (Aidan Miland) with a sasquatch (John Titus) and mummy (Jameson Fonseca) for lackeys.
Over the course of rehearsals, the student actors played around with their characters. The cast even punched up the script with their own improvised lines and character traits that will be featured in the final show. For example, there’s a scene where Fonseca uses “a mummy translator” to convert his grunts into words that was added in by the cast.
“I’m really excited for them to see all the jokes we put in,” said Meyer. “That’s not something in the script, that’s something we decided would be fun for the character. Especially with the monster group, they added so much to their own characters that are not in the script that I’m excited for the audience to not know those are our jokes and laugh at those jokes.”
The tech crew, led by TCU senior Alex Matchinski, is also leaving their own creative stamp on the show. Set pieces like the castle wall and added sound and light effects were designed and implemented by the crew members.
Matchinski said the show will include flashes, fog machines, colored lighting, moving lights and more effects that were fun to dabble with. The TCU senior said the creative freedom offered by tech is what has led him to stay on the crew for his third consecutive year and also perform lighting design for Child’s Play Theatre Company in Lonsdale.
“I don’t have to be able to act, I don’t have to follow a set of instructions, I can design stuff how I like it and by leading I get to teach other people how the only limit is what their equipment can do,” said Matchinski. “Just this year alone, I’ve been trying to teach people a lot of these effects I’ve been working into our shows so next year after I graduate we can continue to have these wonderful tech designs and shows.”
The spring play is always a bittersweet moment for high school seniors, but this year is different than most due to how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the high school theatre season over the past two years.
“This is my first play because I first signed up for plays my sophomore year when COVID hit, which obviously canceled the show,,” said Whiteis. “It’s weird that this is my first and last one.”