Le Center residents took to the podium Tuesday, Oct. 5 to address the City Council, ask questions and offer input on preliminary plans to reconstruct streets and add sidewalks on the north side of Le Center.
The 2020 street project is currently set to cover 6,400 feet of road at an estimated cost of $3.68 million; 25% of the construction costs, $918,971, would be paid by residents adjacent to the project area while the rest of the costs would be paid citywide through a low interest bond.
Proposed improvements to the roads include water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer replacements, as well as a fresh bituminous overlay. Each street is planned to be made 36 feet wide with a full right of way. The streets scheduled for reconstruction consist of North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street, Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue, Spors Street from Park to Cordova, Montgomery Avenue, Waterville Avenue and Sixth Street.
Le Center Public Works noted that these streets feature poor pavement conditions as well as poor drainage. If these issues are not resolved, it could cost the city more in the long-run.
“The north side is all clay, very old clay,” said Public Works Superintendent Curt Roemhildt. “It’s only 4 foot clay and it has roots in it creating blockages and it just doesn’t flow very good. It fills up with roots, we cut them and they come back again in a year or two. Replacing that with a PVC pipe so that the roots can’t get to them, it’s definitely works.”
Also part of the improvement plans is the addition of sidewalks to several roads in the project area. The street project proposes adding sidewalks to the south side of Spors, east side of Waterville, north side of Bowler and on both sides of Park from the intersection of Tyrone to Spors.
Mayor Josh Frederickson explained that these areas were chosen so that kids would not have to walk the streets on their way to school.
“We looked at two essential functions, the ability for people to get safely up to the park and to get from the north side of town down to Main Street and then for kids to safely get to school so that they aren’t walking on the streets so they can be on the sidewalks,” said Frederickson. “It’s the same thing we did with the Lexington Avenue project … The Lexington sidewalk is going to tie in with everything on the north. So the concept will be everyone who lives on the north side of Bowler, there’s going to be sidewalk accessibility on each block to get you to Lexington Avenue.”
Park Avenue was chosen to have sidewalks on both sides to create continuity with South Park Avenue, which has sidewalks on both sides, and to prevent kids from having to cross the street. Resident Jim Boidt was displeased with the proposal to construct two sidewalks, asserting that it would be a waste of money.
“I just have a problem with the sidewalk on both sides. It’s worthless … It’s tax dollars wasted," he said. "We all live on those streets; we know how many kids walk down them.”
Beyond construction plans already mentioned, City Engineer Joel Hawbaker stated that he is considering reconstruction at the dead ends of the project area to allow for three point turns.
“Right now there’s not much of a turnaround, as you can see,” said Hawbaker. “We’d like to do at least something, whether it be a hammerhead or something to make a three-point turn … Putting a cul-de-sac in some of these might be a little bit difficult.”
With so much being constructed, there is one feature in the project area that may need to be removed: trees.
“I hate seeing trees go away as much as the next person,” said Mayor Frederickson. “We put a lot of effort and time into those. Joel and, more importantly, the contractor will do whatever they can to save whatever trees are available. However, if the tree is in the boulevard and it’s going to result in us having to replace curb and gutter five or six years down the road because we didn’t get rid of the tree, we’re getting rid of the tree. But then we’ll be responsible for replacing any trees.”
Residents who have trees on their property removed will be able to replace them with foliage deemed appropriate by the city.
“We have our tree experts,” said Frederickson. “They’ll look at longevity, ornamental versus actually serving a purpose … Making sure that whatever is being put in there is going to be decorative, but it's also going to serve a purpose.”
Homeowners adjacent to the project area will also be subject to assessment fees for the next 20 years, paying up to 25% of project costs. Residents could pay an estimated $77 for each foot of property adjacent to the construction area. According to current estimates, a 50-foot lot would pay $3,850 in assessments, a 75-foot lot $5,775, and a 100-foot lot $7,700. Corner lots will pay full cost for each foot adjacent to the front of their property and half price for footage on the intersecting street. Deferment options are available for residents 65 years or older or residents retired due to permanent disability.
Throughout the public hearing, the council heard questions and concerns about elements of the project, but opposition to the whole project was largely absent. If approved by the council, construction on the project is expected to take place between April and November 2020. At the end of the hearing, Mayor Frederickson thanked residents for coming out.
“This is a huge thing for everybody involved to hear what you have to say and also get your feedback on what you think of this particular project," said Frederickson. "It’s never easy to bite the bullet on projects, especially ones of this size, but I think we will see the need and what the purpose is for here.”