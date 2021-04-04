A rural Le Sueur man was killed Saturday, April 3 as his motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup truck west of Montgomery.
Scott Alan Christensen, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office reported that, at about 3:31 p.m. Saturday, deputies and emergency services responded to the head-on motor vehicle crash at County Road 26 on a curve near County Road 136. Responders determined that a westbound 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Christensen, collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Rae Ann Bohlman, age 55, of Green Isle, who was traveling east on the road.
Neither Rae Bohlman nor her passenger Floyd Bohlman, 56, were injured in the accident.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash. Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, the Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery Ambulance Service and the Montgomery Fire Department.