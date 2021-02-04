The Le Sueur City Council is moving forward on plans to construct a replacement water tower.
A proposal to construct a one-million gallon water tower behind the Fire Hall received approval for bids from the Le Sueur City Council on Jan. 25. The tower would serve as a replacement for the water tower on Boright Street with double the storage capacity.
City Engineer Corey Bienfang said the city’s existing water tower on Boright Street is no longer meeting the needs of the low-pressure zone. The tower was built back in 1957 and can’t adequately service the city with its low storage capacity. In 2010, the tower received an inspection and it’s condition prompted the city to start planning for its replacement. The tower’s multi-leg design is also not recommended by today’s standards.
The proposed water tower would be constructed on a single pedestal, in contrast to the current water tower’s four-legged design. The design presented to the council depicts a water tower with a tank diameter between 68-74 feet, a head range between 30-40 feet and a pedestal diameter between 32-38 feet.
The proposed design features the city of Le Sueur logo similar to the two other water towers in town. But Public Services Director Rich Kucera said that the council would be presented with an alternative design in the future by local artist Lana Beck. Staff stated the goal would be “to develop a concept that is unique to Le Sueur, with local significance and increased visual appeal compared to the standard city logo found on the other existing towers.”
If the council approves of an alternate design for the water tower, Kucera envisioned that the other towers would eventually receive unique designs during maintenance.
“As we upgrade and maintain the water towers which is about every 15-20 years, we would update those other two water towers to be unique in scenery and design just like this one will be unique by itself,” said Kucera.
Once the new water tower is built, the current structure serving the city will be demolished. The lot behind the Le Sueur Fire Station would serve as the new water tower’s location. A driveway between the tower and the Fire Hall parking lot would serve as the access point and a vegetative screen of bushes and foliage would line the east side of the water tower for decoration.
Bienfang considered this lot a strategic location for the tower. It would be built close to, but not on the same site as the current water tower so the new structure could be fully operational while the old one is torn down. The new tower would be closer to the water treatment facility than its predecessor and its placement in the corner would allow the lot to continue to be utilized as a composting site and for future needs.
The city is scheduled to award construction bids on Feb. 22. Construction is tentatively planned to begin on May 1, 2021 and continue until Oct. 1, 2022.
To pay for the project, the city has applied for a Public Facilities Authority (PFA) loan from the state of Minnesota. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel believes the project scores high enough to qualify for a PFA loan, which would allow the city to pay off interest at a subsidized or reduced rate after the project is completed.