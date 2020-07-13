Children and families of Le Sueur experienced reading in a whole new way.
On Saturday June 12, the Le Sueur Library hosted a story walk of the picture book "Stars" by Mary Lyn Ray at Lake Washington Park and Campground. At this event, participants literally walked through the story with blown up pages from the book lining the path. The library placed activities relating to the book alongside each page. With cut-out stars kids were able to build wands, mark dates and share their stars with others.
The activity was part of the Le Sueur- Waseca Regional Library System's Fairy Tale and Folklore Festival, running through the end of July. The festival features numerous activities including digital author and illustrator panels, reading challenges, themed arts and crafts.
The library's next story walk will be based on "Beauty and the Beast" by Ursula Jones at Legion Park in Le Sueur on Thursday, July 16.