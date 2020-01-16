The Le Sueur Food Shelf has doubled its capacity to store fruits and vegetables thanks to a grant from the Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (BNLW SHIP).
“Over the past year we have moved toward offering more fruits and vegetables, both in terms of quantity and variety,” said Gaylon Moody, Le Sueur Food Shelf President. “Unfortunately, when the deliveries arrive, we did not have the refrigerator space to keep these items fresh.”
Having only one refrigerator meant that many produce items would end up on the shelf for at least a week and sometimes two weeks. By adding a second produce refrigerator, the food shelf's ability to safely store produce items will significantly increase, reducing waste due to spoilage.
This project aligns with BNLW SHIP’s goal to create healthier communities by providing access to healthy foods. For more information about partnering with BNLW SHIP, contact Leah Mahoney at 507-934-7221 or visit www.health.state.mn.us/ship.