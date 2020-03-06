The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is taking a new direction in referendum planning, and it could mean that a referendum won't take place until 2021.
On Thursday, March 5, the board met in a special meeting to determine whether they would continue working with SiteLogiQ (Unesco) on the referendum or to hire a new architect manager to develop options for new facilities within the district. Unesco had assisted the School Board with the community survey and the facility task force, but after internal and community frustration with the process, the board unanimously chose to negotiate with a different firm.
“I was very unhappy with the way the task force ran,” said board member Gretchen Rehm. “I was not very happy with the way some communication had been through them. I personally would like a fresh start. I really liked the other companies we spoke with and I do think it would be good to have a little more control over the architecture, engineer and construction managers that we use.“
Rehm’s assessment was shared by the rest of the board, who emphasized concerns that the facility task force, which was charged with making a recommendation on a referendum, was not given enough information to make a decision. This echoed the complaints of many on the task force, which ended without consensus after the final recommendation was delayed into January.
“While I liked Brian, and I liked the people, I feel like they lost our confidence through the task force procedure and sometimes that’s not something you can gain back,” said Superintendent Marlene Johnson. “I feel like our community lost confidence in them. I feel the board lost confidence in them. I did as well. I think they did complete their task. They got it done, but they did not provide the community people with what they needed.”
The board felt that the other architect managers they had interviewed would be capable of providing more complete information. School Board Chair Brigid Tuck added that the other firms would allow the board to pursue hiring local contractors to work on a potential facility, while Unesco would have made the decisions on which contractors were chosen.
Instead, the board made the decision to hire Wendel Companies, a Minneapolis based architecture company. The company was one of three the board interviewed in the past month, including SiteLogiQ (Unesco) and Architects Rego and Youngquist (ARY) and ISG. While the board felt that both Wendel and ARY and ISG would be good options, the board ultimately preferred Wendel because of its local connections and its willingness to work with local contractors.
In addition to an architectural manager, the board is planning to hire a separate construction manager. While the board had planned to hire a construction manager at the special work session, the decision was delayed because only one, R.A. Morton, had been interviewed.
A delayed referendum
With the new architecture manager hired, the August referendum that the School Board had planned for is looking increasingly less likely. Superintendent Johnson noted that many of the firms the board interviewed felt that August was an aggressive deadline for the stage the referendum was at, anyway.
Due to the lack of consensus from the facility task force, a future community survey or mini-task force could be employed to gauge public opinion and stretch the time needed to create a referendum question. At the special meeting, the board discussed the possibility of pushing the referendum back to February 2021.
“I’m afraid what happened in the task force has set us behind,” said Johnson. “If we decide to go aggressive, I’m afraid. There was so much people wanted to know and so much with starting over a new firm. I want to do it right for our community.”