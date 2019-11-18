Few can claim to have volunteered as many years as Vi Kaisershot.
On Oct. 28, she received a pin marking 75 years of service to the Le Center Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1803 and its auxiliary. Though her days of driving door-to-door to raise money for the VFW and other charities are well behind her, Kaisershot carries memories of a lifetime of service and a good sense of humor to boot.
“I didn’t even think they made a 75-year-old pin," said Kaisershot. "The catalog I had showed the pins only went up to 70."
Born in Mankato, Vi moved to Le Center after meeting her husband Tony Kaisershot. When they first arrived, what would become a residential neighborhood was nothing but green pastures. The couple built a house right next to Vi’s parents, and then Tony was called to serve in World War II. Around the end of 1943, Vi joined the VFW, persuaded by a member of her church.
“The lady that was more or less the instigator in Le Center at that time belonged to our church, so she knew me and knew that my husband had gone overseas, and she was right there, ‘You got to belong to the VFW,’ so I joined right away and have always been a member,” said Kaisershot. “Then, later on, I became a life member, so I didn’t have to pay every year. I think that paid off, since I’ve been a member for so long.”
It wasn’t long before Kaisershot became deeply involved with the VFW and brought her family into the organization. Tony joined after returning from service overseas and their daughters, Julie, Marian, Suzie and Tony Ellen, were practically members from the start, joining their parents in VFW activities from an early age.
“It’s been a very social outlet to volunteer,” said Kaisershot. “It felt like we were doing good things for veterans and other people, too, of course.”
As a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Kaisershot served the organization in many different ways. She recalled selling poppies to raise money, cooking in the home economics kitchens of the local high school for community dinners, going door-to-door for fundraising drives, working for the district and sewing and donating blankets and other items to the Veterans Affairs hospital. One year, Kaisershot used her sewing skills to create a white dress with a red poppy for her daughter Suzie, who won the title of Poppy Queen that year.
“I liked to sew. I did a lot of sewing,” said Kaisershot. “Now I hardly do any. Maybe I’m all sewed out.”
Despite her many charitable activities with the VFW, Kaisershot donated her time to other organizations, including the Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, which helped serve people with polio and disabilities. She also served on the boards of heart and cancer charities and even went to Washington D.C. with other women to represent the Farmers Union, though she doesn’t remember the purpose of the trip. Even Kaisershot isn’t sure why she spent so much time volunteering.
“Sometimes I ask myself that. ‘Well how did I get into this?’ I guess I’ve just always enjoyed doing things and keeping busy, and if it was helping somebody … I always hoped that what I was doing was helping somebody.”
She continued, “With Sister Kenny, there was so much polio and people that we knew with that. So there again I was hoping that I was raising money and doing something that would help them … I enjoyed it evidently, or I wouldn’t have been at it so long as I did.”
Through it all, Kaisershot was never alone in her service. She always had the support of her family and friends. Tony headed the Honor/Color Guard until his death seven years ago, and their daughters continue to offer their support to the VFW, whether it’s marching in the Memorial Day Service or crocheting afghans for the VA hospital. Suzie took over for some of her fathers’ responsibilities in arranging flowers for the graves of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.
“You do things and you don’t even realize you’re doing them,” said Suzie. A way of life she picked up from her mother, no doubt.