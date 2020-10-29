ST. PETER — Four generations of Schultzes have owned the family farm in North Kasota Township, off Hwy. 99 and Le Sueur County Road 106, between St. Peter and Cleveland.
The fifth and sixth generations are waiting in the wings to continue the 150-year tradition.
Now owned by Duane Schultz, 82, the farm will likely be passed on to his sons Steve, 51, and Chuck, 46, who farms in St. Peter, and possibly then to Steve's children, William, 10, and Isabella, 7, who work on the farm and so far want to make a career out of farming.
Steve and his wife Deb and children live next door to Duane and rent the farm from him though Steve also has 100 acres of his own. While Steve has taken over running his dad's farm since he retired in 2012, Duane, widowed in 2019, still helps out.
"He's my hired man now," Steve said of his dad.
Duane doesn't have any plans to leave the farm. But he's unsure how much longer he will live on site.
"I've got to have a back operation sometime, so it depends on what condition I'm in," Duane said.
Steve says he wants to to buy the farm and keep it in the family.
"It will continue in the family one way or another," Steve said, noting it could also be with his brother.
"Hopefully there will a sixth generation with our boy," Deb said.
Or maybe their girl. Isabella also said she wants to be a farmer when she grows up. With the pandemic, the children have been going to school only two days a week, so they've been out helping their father, riding a tractor with Dad and Grandpa, and picking up rocks in the fields.
Family farm history
Duane's great-great grandfather, William Schultz, immigrated from Germany and purchased the farm July 20, 1870 from the Pratt Land Co. The original parcel was 100 acres, costing $20 an acre.
William spent 1.5 years in New York state, then moved to Ell Creek, Illinois, for about six years, then to St. Louis before coming up the Mississippi River by steamboat with his farming equipment and four horses to St. Paul. The party included William, his wife Albertine, and their children Anna, Herman and Teresa. William's mother died on the boat coming from Germany. William's brother, John Schultz, was a harness maker in St. Paul.
No original buildings remain on the sesquicentennial farm. The present home was built in 1972.
While the Schultzes used to feed 270-280 beef cattle, the 1998 tornado that ripped through Le Sueur County destroyed seven farm buildings, so they stopped raising animals.
"When I was a kid, we had chickens, beef cattle and once in a while, even had some pigs, and before that, they had a registered pulled Holstein dairy farm," Steve said.
Duane said he has farmed for 55 years, "because I don't know nothing else. It's something different every day. Spring to fall is two different seasons. There's rotation of everything. In the spring, you got to work the fields and get the planting done and wait for dry weather. In the fall, we're picking corn right now [Oct. 8]. We got the beans done."
Steve added: "Dad has lived his whole life on this farm. He has never changed his address."
Steve agreed that "every year is different. Some years it's too dry or too wet. This year is going pretty good. The corn is drying good with the weather we've had. The yield has been really good this year. "
Duane agreed. "We've had nice weather."
Like his dad, Steve likes that farming offers something different every day.
"You do all sorts of different things from mechanics to book work to agronomist to shoving snow and corn. It's quite the variety."
Steve studied ag business management at University of Minnesota-Waseca, which closed in 1992. He worked off the farm before his dad retired. He was a certified sales agronomist with the local co-op for 25 years. When he left in March, 2012 he was location manager. Now he's mostly farming.
"Dad retired, and I came home," Steve said. "I also help my cousin sell Pioneer Seed as a sales associate. I drive truck a little bit and help out if people are looking for an extra hand, which is good."
Farm sizes up, numbers down
The original Schultz farm started out at 100 acres, but has grown to 435.
It grew over the years as family members bought more acres. By today's standards, the Schultz farm is about average size.
While the size of farms have been increased, the number of farms have been steadily decreasing over the years. In Minnesota in 1978, there were 96,537 farms averaging 288 acres. In 2017, there were 68,821 farms averaging 371 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"Smaller farms can't keep going, and when they buy this machinery, they can run over much more acres at a given time," Duane said. "Small farms can't afford all that big stuff. It's $300,000 to $400,000 for a tractor and $300,000 to $400,000 for a combine. And then land is worse yet.
"A lot of it is owned by other individuals and rented out. Older people probably don't want to sell it, so they keep renting it for income."
Steve added: "And I think there's less and less interest in it. Both my sisters grew up on a farm, but they're up in the big city now and not in small towns and rural areas."
24-7 job
Duane said: "It's 24-7 when you're on a farm. If the weather is good on Sunday, you work. If it's Christmas, you work. When I had cattle here, every day I was here at 4 o'clock to feed whether it was Christmas, Thanksgiving, year round. Now without animals, you can take off if there's nothing to do in the field. But if the weather is good, you better work Saturday or Sunday."
Steve said: "And you don't call in sick, too."
Weather, field and equipment conditions determines when they work.
"Like yesterday we were combining corn," Steve said. "I had the dryer going. You got to watch the dryer, so I was over here at 10 o'clock, midnight, 3 in the morning and 7 in the morning. So it doesn't catch on fire and make sure that it's still drying and not putting wet corn in storage."
"It's just when you got machinery running, you like to be around and check on it to make sure it's all going right."
Harvest time is busiest time of year.
"It's also my favorite time of the year," Steve said. "You work all year for this."
They get some time off in winter. But Steve rents another farm and said he ends up plowing snow there and at his dad's. "Plenty of book work, too, and hauling grain out."
Things kind of slow down in mid July and August, but a lot of times you're trying to clean out the bins and get everything ready for fall and work on equipment, Steve said
The Schultzes started harvesting earlier this year, in mid-September.
"This growing season was warmer, so a lot of growing degrees brought the crop on faster," Steve said. "The soybeans and corn are faster. On Oct. 7, we're already half done with harvest and it's coming out of the field dry. It runs through the dryer as fast as you can combine it. It's not burning as much propane which is a good thing."
Changes in farming
Steve said there have been a lot of changes in farming over its history.
"Imagine starting out 150 years ago — what the yield of corn and soybeans were, probably have horses and oxen," Steve said.
Duane said the first farmers used oxen. The first people coming up the Mississippi River had horses.
"Now you've got tractors that steer themselves, and you've got combines with yield monitors," Steve said. "The technology is crazy. You still got to turn it around at the end of the field, but it will keep you in a straight line.
The tractors are also climate controlled. "You can set it at 65 degrees in there and if your butt gets cold, you can push a button and turn your seat warmer on, just like a car," Steve said. "But I probably spend more time in a tractor than a car."