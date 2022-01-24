Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United student actors will be back on stage this year for a more typical one act play competition. Schools submitted recorded performances for the competition last year, but on Saturday Jan. 29, judges and audience members will be able to see Giant and Titan performers live on the TCU stage.
Le Sueur-Henderson
It’s her first time directing a one act play for Le Sueur-Henderson High School, but both director Mikhayla Clausen and the student cast members agree that this year's production will have a strong chance at the subsection tournament.
The Giants cast will be performing “The 146 Point Flame” by Matt Thompson, a historical drama that follows the final moments of four women working for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, as the facility is burned down by the historic 1911 fire that killed 123 women and girls and 23 men.
“It’s a bit of a statement piece. It’s about labor rights and union rights and women empowerment and how these girls, despite the fact that everything was set against them, during this 21 minutes of their final life, they still were strong,” said Clausen. “Because of the fire, I think over 36 laws were enacted relating to safety.”
“The 146 Point Flame” isn’t quite like a standard high school show. The script is brimming with monologues touching on complicated themes, like grief. The narrative slips between the present day and flashbacks exploring what the women’s lives were like before their imminent demise.
“Being monologue heavy, it was difficult knowing how to fill that empty space in-between your lines with so many reactions because you have so much time to do it,” said junior actor Aeriel Ingles. “But I think it’s pretty neat because it also lets you see the personal views of the shared memories and see more into a person as themselves instead of the characters all together.”
As director, Clausen has guided the students and helped them understand the material and recurring metaphors in the script. Student actors Ingles and senior Gabby Davidson said Clausen was different from past directors, but her understanding of the actors' limits made her a great fit for the cast.
“She’s very understanding, but also knows how to direct us without being too harsh with us,” said Davidson. “I think it’s the perfect balance and really good for our whole team.”
“I think because they’re our directors, we have a shot getting to sections,” Ingles added.
Clausen and the students were optimistic about the Giants’ upcoming performance at subsections as the cast and crew improve each practice. After their Friday rehearsal on Jan. 21, Clausen praised the performers for their best rendition of the show yet. She said it was even better than when the cast and crew put on the show for the Minnesota River Conference.
That previous performance earned the whole team a Star Performance award. Ingles and senior Gabby Davidson were also given All-Conference honors for their duo performance as sisters Lena and Yetta.
As the youngest in her family, Ingles said she appreciated the opportunity to play the older sister to Davidson, despite Davidson being older than her. The two are also best friends outside of theater, so when they were cast as sisters they used that chemistry to play off each other.
“It just felt right. Not to toot our own horn or anything, but I just genuinely feel since we’re so close outside of one act it worked pretty good and I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” Davidson.
Before the subsection tournament on Jan. 29, the public will have a chance to see the performers on the LS-H stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The show is free but free will donations are requested to help support the drama program.
Clausen expected the team to do well at the subsection tournament at TCU and felt the team had a chance at moving onto sections.
“I think the kids did an incredible job with this show and they're really sinking into these characters and really understanding what they went through, which is a hard thing for high schoolers to comprehend,” said Clausen. “We have some good competition, but I think we have a good shot at moving onto sections.”
Tri-City United
For the upcoming one act play competition, the Titans are preparing a performance of “The Book of Everything” by Richard Tulloch based on the novel of the same name. It follows the story of a nine year old boy named Thomas, who sees things no one else can — from tropical fish in the canal to the dysfunctional relationships in his family. He writes all that he sees in his diary, the Book of Everything.
The lead role of Thomas is played by TCU sophomore Aidan Miland. He’s been involved in community theater and later high school theater ever since the fifth grade, but this year is his first one act competition. But it was a breakout first year for Miland, who recently won the Minnesota River Conference Award for Most Valuable Actor for his portrayal of Thomas.
“When I first heard my name called, I was shocked. I never thought of each of the six shows I would have been picked because there was some tremendous talent from each of the shows,” said Miland. “I am very thankful for having been picked for [best] actor. I would have never been able [to do] it though if it were not for the rest of the amazing cast and crew which help me see into the mindset of my character.”
Miland said he often plays a father figure or an elderly man, so he had a completely different energy when approaching Thomas, a highly adventurous boy in 1950’s Amsterdam.
“I based him a lot on my younger self and cousin. Always going on crazy adventures and letting our imaginations go wild,” said Miland. “The one thing I loved about Thomas is in the show scenes tend to go from zero to one hundred very quickly. One scene I may be dancing around imagining a world of color and wonder. Then snap. I am in the middle of absolute chaos and darkness.”
The Minnesota River Conference also recognized Titans performers Pax Meyer, Alex Matchinski and Sydney Whiteis with all-conference honors. As a whole, the team earned a star performance award.
The students themselves helped director Elise Lundeen cut down the play from a two hour runtime to the 35 minute limit of a one act play. Lundee said she encourages students to not only participate as actors, but take the lead in other parts of the production as well.
“I make a point of the kids doing their own costumes, they build the set, they build props, they do the lights,” said Lundeen. “We’re very much a team. They are very involved in every aspect of the show.”
Tri-City United will be hosting the upcoming subsection tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, where they’ll square off with Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine, Lester Prairie, Mayer Lutheran and Norwood Young America.
“Le Sueur, Belle Plaine, TCU, we’re all very good schools. It could be any of us,” said Lundeen on who may make it to sections. “We’re hoping to stay healthy and do our best and we’re excited to go and the kids are having a great time and are excited to be in-person.”