Le Sueur’s biggest celebration of the year was back with brand new attractions last weekend. Giant Days was absent last year, but roared back to life with a carnival, tractor pull, corn-eating contest, parade and more.
One of the fair’s highlights was the long-awaited return of the carnival. More than 10 years have passed since Giant Days held a carnival and guests were excited to take a whirl on the rides brought by Crescent City Amusements.
Children threw up their hands and screamed, as the kiddie dragon-shaped coaster tumbled down the track. Their faces gleamed with smiles while riding the merry-go-round and soaring overhead on bees in an aerial carousel. In the center of the park stood a massive Mardi Gras themed obstacle course for kids to explore.
Parents also joined in on the fun, slipping down a giant slide, bashing friends and family in the bumper cars and spinning around in the strawberry-go-run.
Possibly the most popular ride of the fair was “Soarin.” Kids and teens boarded paraglider-shaped carriages and were lifted up into the air on a dizzying loop. The ride was a favorite of Maddie Ceaver, age 10, and Michael Ceaver, age 6, of Le Sueur.
“It was like I’m riding on a broomstick in Harry Potter,” said Michael.
Giant Days also featured an assortment of musicians on stage throughout the weekend. On Friday, audiences were treated to live music performances by local musician Jared Graff and Twin Cities-based band Uncle Chunk. Country singer Hailey James played on Saturday, followed by the GTX Band and headliner and returning country band Hitchville. A firework finale lit up the sky after the performance. Music in the Park and Party Sound DJ Jake Palmer entertained the crowds on Sunday.
Guests also had the opportunity to let their competitive spirit shine at a number of sporting events. Giant Days opened Saturday morning with a 5K fun run, followed by a three-on-three basketball tournament, hosted by the Le Sueur-Henderson Basketball Association and a youth pickleball tournament. On Sunday, competitors tested their endurance and their stomachs in the corn eating contest.
One of the weekend’s other major attractions was the Minn-E-Rods tractor pull on Saturday. Members of the tractor pulling club revved up their stock garden and four-cylinder tractors, while attendants lined the street. Exhaust billowed over the crowd, as each competitor attempted to drag a large sled over the greatest distance.
The Giant Days Parade rolled in on Ferry Street on Sunday. Crowds gathered to watch a cavalcade of floats from local businesses and clubs, as well as trucks and marching bands parade down Ferry Street.
Giant Days still had so much more entertainment to offer. The weekend also included a Classic Car Roll-In, an arts and crafts fair, Bingo, a treasure dive, balloon sculptures and pony rides. Local Le Sueur business Aerial Affinity held a performance, followed by a dance by the St. Anne’s Summer Dance Camp and a magic show by the Magic Brodini. Capping off each day of the festival was a raffle cash drawing — $500 and $1,000 prizes went out to lucky winners.
Of all the activities throughout the weekend, the carnival rides were the favorite of the Reed family of Le Sueur. Mary Jane Reed, Allison Reed and Aaron Berklan had a fun time taking kids Jackson Anderson, Jesse Reed and Emma Reed out to the carnival.
“It was really cool,” said Mary Jane Reed. “It was [Jackson’s] first time ever being here, and so going up to the rides, because he was finally somewhat tall enough, and he just had the biggest smile on his face.”