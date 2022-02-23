It’s been years since Le Center Legion Post 108 had a candidate come forward to represent the community in the American Legion Oratorical Contest. But this year, members of the Le Center Legion had the support of one local teen that volunteered to participate in the contest.
On Feb. 12, Le Center sophomore Caleb Robrahn took third place at the Third District, Minnesota American Legion Oratorical Contest in New Prague. The oratorical contest is a nationwide competition that gives high school students the opportunity to demonstrate their public speaking ability, share their knowledge about the US Constitution and win scholarship money for their efforts.
Robrahn earned a $500 scholarship for his placement in the multi-county contest. Orators representing American Legion Posts in Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, McLeod, Carver, Scott, Rice, Dakota and Goodhue Counties were all eligible to compete in the Third District Contest in New Prague.
The competition tested students’ knowledge on the constitution by challenging competitors to deliver an 8-10 minute speech on a citizen duty or obligation to the government based on the US Constitution. Robrahn focused on the citizen's obligation to serve in the militia.
“There are very few topics that are actually defined as your obligation to the national government,” said Robrahn. “I didn’t want to do something on taxes and I thought voting would be a little more overdone so I wanted to go with something new and the militia isn’t something people think about when they think about their obligation to the federal government.”
In his speech, Robrahn notes that the militia has declined in prevalence since the nation’s beginnings. While state militias played major roles in early conflicts like the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, today their prevalence has declined, said Robrahn. Today, state militias have been split between the National Guard, which answers to both state and federal authorities, and state defense forces.
Robrahn called for the resurrection of state militias in his speech and referred to the militia as a “counterbalance” to the government and a check on domestic and foreign tyranny.
In addition to their prepared speeches, oratorical contest participants were tested on their ability to give a speech on the fly. Judges assigned the contestants one of four possible topics through a random drawing. Each participant then had up to five minutes to prepare a 3-5 minute extemporaneous speech.
The randomly assigned prompts all dealt with amendments to the US Constitution: the Third Amendment, Eighth Amendment, Section Three of the 14th Amendment and Section Four of the 25th Amendment.
Robrahn said he developed his public speaking skills in programs like the Civil Air Patrol. Le Center Legion Commander Anita Yanda knew of his public speaking abilities and informed him of the oratorical contest.
“Once you get higher in the program, the requirements for the program become higher,” said Robrahn. “You have to start giving speeches and so that’s some of the stuff that I have been working on before this.”
After the contest, Robrahn delivered his prepared speech to members of the Le Center Legion at their regular meeting on Feb. 14.
“He received a standing ovation after his speech and all members agreed he gave an insightful, energetic, and informative speech,” said Collin Scott of the Le Center Legion. “Some members pointed out that his speech gave a renewed belief in our youth and what the future holds if this young man is any indication of the quality of our young people today.”