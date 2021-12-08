Though the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board passed a 3.91% levy increase on Dec. 6, some residents could end up paying less on their tax bill this year, assuming their property value stayed the same.
The average LS-H homeowner with a property valued at $175,000 will pay an estimated $543 in school district taxes next year, $9 short or 1.4% less than they paid last year. All homeowners with a static property value would pay less, shaving off 1.3% to 2.3% off their tax bill.
But the many residents who saw their property values go up this year will be on the hook to pay a greater share into the $3.1 million certified levy. The total levy is up $118,000 over last year, but much of that increase is on account of a rising net tax capacity connected to skyrocketing housing costs.
“What’s really impacting the taxpayer right now is the fact that the housing market is so hot,” said LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner. “And it’s across the country. So with the high number of volume turning over, the counties are looking at a lot of properties which will jack up the assessment values.”
State aid is the primary financial backer of school districts. In Le Sueur-Henderson, approximately 80% of operations are financed by the state of Minnesota. But the sum doled out by the state is adjusted for the local tax base. The more Le Sueur property values rise in comparison to the average community, the less the district will receive from the state.
State dollars to schools are also dependent on student enrollment. Le Sueur-Henderson’s student population has continued to decline and revenues from the state have fallen with it.
Budgeted school revenues for 2021-22 dropped by approximately $240,000. This included a 1% decline in general fund revenues attributed to declining enrollment and a near 12% decrease in food service revenues. Since the state mandated free meals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer families have turned in applications for reduced and free lunches.
The district has kept budget expenses lower alongside reduced revenues. Total expenses dropped from an audited $20.4 million in 2020-21 to a $14.2 million in 2021-22. The decline is largely because of an 82% ($6 million) decline in debt service expenditures. Nearly 1% of the general fund budget and 1.38% of the food service budget was cut for 2021-2022 while the community service budget 6%.
Overall, the district’s $14.2 million in expenditures come in below the $14.3 million in revenues.
“For the most part as a district we are very stable and if everything stayed the same, nobody’s property taxes would have gone up because of the school district as long as their value stayed the same,” said Wagner.
Property taxes in the district fall well below state averages. In 2021, a $175,000 taxpayer in the district paid $552 in school property taxes, while homeowners across the state with the same home value paid an average $703. Taxes paid to neighboring school districts such as Belle Plaine, Sibley East, Tri-City United, St. Peter and Cleveland are also higher than those paid to Le Sueur-Henderson.
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck indicated the low levy dollars prevented the district from competing with neighboring school districts like St. Peter, where taxpayers with a $175,000 home paid $874 last year.
“Across all our households, we’re $300 short if we’re trying to compare ourselves,” said Tuck. “We are providing that educational opportunity with our hand tied behind our back because we’re $300 shy.”