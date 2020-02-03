Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School started a snowstorm of school spirit on Monday, Feb. 3 with the coronation of this year’s Snow King and Queen. Xerxes Machtemes and Lauren Gregerson were the lucky two to be given the honor.
“It’s really overwhelming,” said Machtemes. “Like I didn’t really expect it to happen. It just goes to show that I have a lot of support here.”
“It’s exciting,” said Gregerson. “I’m glad to be with Xerxes.”
Machtemes and Gregerson were joined onstage by the the school’s Snow Week royalty which included Alex Guertin and Charlie Tesch, Keely Olness and Will Becker, Grace McDonald and Trace Edmondson, Mariah Hummel and Mitch Casperson, Erin Schultz and Tanner Hartmann.
Throughout Snow week, the school has a lineup of dress-up days planned. On Monday, Feb. 3, the week starts Groutfit (gray outfit) Day. On Tuesday, students will pick a side for Bikers vs. Surfers Day. Wednesday is Wild West Wednesday and on Thursday the students will come in nostalgic outfits from the past decades for Throwback Thursday. On Friday, each grade will participate in Season Day with the freshmen representing summer, the sophomores dressing for fall and the juniors and seniors wearing clothes for winter and spring respectively.
Snow Week continues into Saturday, Feb. 8th with the Snow Week Dance. The dance and will last from 8:30-11 p.m. in the middle school gym. Cost of entry is $3, ($2 if students bring a canned food item) and concessions will be available. Students are expected to come in either semi-formal or formal attire and no jeans or yoga pants will be allowed.