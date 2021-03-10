Two Le Sueur-Henderson students are being recognized statewide for their excellence in academics, athletics and community engagement.
Last month, junior Mason Reinhardt was awarded the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL award. Reinhardt was one of 36 students across the state of Minnesota to receive the award recognizing juniors who serve as leaders in their school and community while keeping up with academics, athletics and/or activities.
“It feels great to be recognized for my academics after school accomplishments,” said Reinhardt.
Reinhardt is an active member of the Bulldogs boys hockey team and Le Sueur-Henderson’s football and baseball teams. In his last football season, Reinhardt was one of five players to receive all-district honors, recognized as one of the Giants’ leading receivers.
Outside of athletics, Reinhardt volunteers for the community as a member of the National Honors Society and helps teach kids about the dangers of drug and alcohol use as a member of TARGET (Teens Achieving Recognizable Goals and Education Through Teamwork). He also volunteers with the Le Sueur Lions Club, blood drive as well as the local food shelf with his church.
“Some things I have learned through academics and athletics is that you should always put your best foot forward and try your hardest,” said Reinhardt.
Reinhardt, along with the other EXCEL award recipients, will be featured during the girls’ state basketball tournament program.
Le Sueur-Henderson has another student that is being recognized statewide: senior Halle Bemmels. On Feb. 23, MSHSL announced that Bemmels was a finalist for the triple A award representing Section 2A alongside Devin Kumar of Sibley East. The Triple A award goes to students that have demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics and activities/arts.
“I’m honored to be chosen as a finalist for the Triple A award,” said Bemmels. “There were so many deserving candidates in our section, so to be chosen as the winner is an honor I am really grateful for.”
As an athlete, Bemmels spends her time playing sports all year round on Le Sueur-Henderson’s volleyball, basketball and softball teams. This year, she shook things up and joined the tennis team when volleyball was pushed back. The senior is also an avid musician, both within the school band and choir and outside of school, where she plays guitar for her church and community events. Bemmels also dabbles in visual arts, like painting in high school art classes, and was named a state ExCEL winner in 2020. Bemmels and the rest of the Triple A finalists will be honored during the televised state boys and girls Basketball Tournaments. The winners chosen from the finalists will be announced in April.
“I am very blessed to have an amazing village of people around me,” said Bemmels. “Being chosen as a finalist for this award would not have been possible without the encouragement, support, and mentorship from my family, coaches, teachers, and friends.”