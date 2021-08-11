St. Peter, Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland school districts are itching for a more normal school year after 18 months of distance learning, hybrid learning, mask mandates and more pandemic-era protocols. All four districts are preparing for in-person, five-day learning plans, as schools have more leeway this summer in setting their own learning and safety standards, compared to the previous school year.
However, the spread of the delta variant in recent months places schools on uncertain ground. Rising case numbers and the potential emergence of new variants could impact federal and state regulations and/or change how schools approach their policies.
“We’re not ignoring what’s happening in our country. We’re very well aware of the rise in numbers in our pandemic,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips. “We’re obviously excited about the start of the school year, but we’re also nervously anticipating having to make changes like last year, and that’s not something you can look forward to.”
One of the major questions on parents' minds is how school’s will handle face masks. The state government has recommended that all schools in Minnesota mandate face masks, but is not requiring districts to institute mandates. Le Sueur and Sibley counties are among 70 counties where indoor mask wearing is recommended by the CDC (Center of Disease Control); Nicollet County is still in the moderate transmission level zone, wear masking is not directly recommended, although still not discouraged.
But at local schools, masking will be the parents' and students' decision. TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert stated that families will have the option to wear a mask. LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner told a group of LS-H parents opposed to mask mandates last week that the district would not require masks unless required by the state. The Cleveland School Board will not vote on the district’s learning model and COVID protocols until Aug. 16, but Superintendent Philips said Cleveland will more than likely have in-person learning with no mask mandate.
St. Peter posted guidance on its social media pages recently, encouraging students and staff to wear masks, but noting that it won't be required.
"Unfortunately, I don't think any of us are where we had hoped to be at the beginning of the year," St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said. "We had hoped COVID would really be out of the community, but it appears it is on the rise across the country, so we're trying to be mindful of that and watch what's going on around us."
Regarding the district's encouragement to wear masks, he said, "It is recommended by the CDC and the Department of Health, and so we want to make sure that those who choose to wear masks are comfortable doing so."
Though masks won’t be required in school, face coverings are mandated while riding on public transportation by federal order from the CDC. That requirement extends to students on school buses.
Vaccinations will not be required for students or staff at TCU and Cleveland as well. At LS-H, Wagner said he had not discussed vaccine requirements with the School Board. Vaccinations are also not required, but are highly recommended, for students and staff in St. Peter.
For students and parents uncomfortable with returning to the classroom, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United are offering distance learning options. TCU has partnered with Southwest Metro to provide virtual instruction, while Cleveland will be offering online learning options. St. Peter school district is not offering a distance learning option to start the year.
In the event a student or staff member contracts COVID-19, schools will continue to have a quarantine policy in place. TCU’s has been altered from last year, allowing individuals who have contracted the virus to return to school after 10 days if symptoms are gone. Close contacts that do not experience symptoms may continue going to school. LS-H will follow guidelines given by the state and county health officers, said Wagner. The St. Peter School District said quarantining will not be necessary in most cases, if the person exposed has been vaccinated.
Social distancing will be encouraged at Cleveland and TCU, but not subject to the same scrutiny as last year. Students may be spread apart in the classroom, but will not be mandated to be three or six feet apart. The Le Sueur-Henderson School and St. Peter school districts are waiting to hear to see if the the state will institute social distancing requirements.
“We want to distance them to the extent possible with the space that we have,” said Seifert.”We want to keep at least three feet if at all possible. If we can distance a little more than that, that’s great, but it’s not going to be a case where you have to be six feet apart.”
Tri-City United will also be conducting health screenings of students and staff before they enter the building. TCU is the sole public school district in the area requiring screenings.
Superintendent Seifert expressed confidence in TCU’s health policy for the upcoming school year based on its efficacy during summer school. TCU reported one positive case of COVID-19 during summer school.
"We felt like the plan that we had in place went well," said Seifert. "We understand that the numbers are increasing recently, but until we hear otherwise, we feel like our plan is an appropriate one."