While some students spend their after school hours in the basketball court or in the choir room, these Le Sueur-Henderson students are hunting treasure, slaying orcs and roaming mysterious locales.
The adventure is happening in Le Sueur-Henderson’s Dungeons and Dragons Club, an after school guild where students play the popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game. The club is enjoying its second year at LS-H after a group of students led by 17-year-old Joey Burgess organized the group.
Dungeons and Dragons offers a unique level of freedom to its players. The story of the game, the locations players travel to and the enemies they fight are plotted out by the group’s dungeon master, who acts as a narrator giving players a sense of their surroundings.
“I can be really nice or really mean. It all depends on the story,” said Burgess, who acts as the group’s dungeon master. “If people are getting overwhelmed, I’ll start going meaner, and if people are a lot quieter, I’ll be more generous, because they’re not interacting as much.”
The players each have their own characters that they’ve created, each with a unique set of skills such as strength, which measures how powerful one’s character is, and dexterity, which measures a character’s reflexes, balance, and agility. With these skills, players can overcome the obstacles the dungeon master puts in front of them and fight battles.
“I really like the freedom to just do whatever you want as long as the dungeon master lets you,” said Ryan Perolil who plays as a figther-class totem barbarian.
The game also requires a little bit of luck. With every action a player takes, whether it's swinging a sword, scaling a cliff or bargaining for a cheap price on some potions, they must roll a 20-sided die. The higher the number, the more likely they are to succeed. But a low number could put the player in danger.
“Getting a natural 20 on command is one of the greatest things possible,” said Steven Hess, who plays as bard-class dwarf farmer. “I did it once and felt really good.”
The club meets twice a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to play through a main story and a side story scripted ahead of time by Burgess. The dungeon master said he couldn’t share much about the story without giving away spoilers, but said that both stories were connected in ways the players would soon discover.
When the club met for the side story on March 30, the group had just finished fighting a giant statue and were preparing to enter a magic castle with a hallway full of mysterious doors. Burgess set the scene for Perolil and Hess as they encountered a sea monster in one room and a pit of darkness in another.
“I love seeing people’s reactions,” said Burgess. “Having people laugh over funny mistakes or funny wins and honestly getting a natural 20 or a natural one.”
With around 8-10 students that regularly participate, the Dungeons and Dragons Club has found an active player base at Le Sueur-Henderson. Through distance learning, the club found ways to play over Zoom and now that they’re back in school, the club sees distance learners come to school after class just to play and even had a student from TCU join in on the fun.
“It’s neat, because Joey is so darn smart and creative, and he makes all these cool storylines, so it’s really fun,” said Supervisor Jen Hovick. “Just to see students that might not be involved in after school activities find something that they enjoy, seeing them smiling and having fun is great, too.”