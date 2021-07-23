House of Insurance Agency was established in 1945 and has been in brothers Randy and Darian Hunt’s family since their parents, Tom and Marlene, bought it in 1989.
Darian and Randy bought out the agency from their mother seven years ago and, since then, opened a Montgomery office in 2008. Now, as of July 12, Lonsdale is home to the third location for the family-owned business.
“Our amount of growth over the past seven years has been exponential, and we hope to take the next step with opening an office in Lonsdale and do that like we do in Le Center and Montgomery currently,” Randy said.
After hearing of First National Bank of Le Center owner Greg Traxler’s plans to open an office in Lonsdale, the Hunt brothers decided to expand to the same area, and within the same building on Ash Street NW. Lonsdale’s connection to the Tri-City United school district, which also serves Le Center and Montgomery, was another reason the Hunts wanted to start a third location.
“We thought this would be a perfect opportunity to expand in the area,” Randy said. “Because it’s such a growing and thriving community, we’re excited to grow and expand in that area.”
Randy described House of Insurance as a “family-owned, small to midsize business” with the number one goal of customer service. He said instead of sending clients to voicemail, the team prides itself on always answering the phone. The independently owned business represents multiple carriers to find the best fit for individuals and/or their businesses. As Randy said, that includes “anywhere from large to mid-size commercials to someone [who] bought a golf cart.”
Two members of the House of Insurance team will serve clients at the Lonsdale office. Pat Lloyd, a licensed agent in Le Center since 2017 and a TCU High School graduate, will operate at the Lonsdale office Monday through Wednesday.
"I think it's a great opportunity for people to shop around for their insurance, especially in today's market, but more importantly to serve the Lonsdale community," Lloyd said at his desk in the Lonsdale First National Bank building. "I'm excited for people to stop by."
Montgomery resident Tyler Bednar, who has been a licenced agent with House of Insurance for over a year, will then serve Lonsdale Thursday through Friday.
“We are a small town business that prides ourselves in community involvement, so you will see us around,” Hunt said.