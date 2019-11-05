Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.