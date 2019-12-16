After eight meetings, the Le Sueur-Henderson Facility Task Force still felt uncertain about how the School Board should proceed in its 2020 referendum. While the task force brainstormed several potential solutions, its members worried the price tags would keep the community from accepting them.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the facility task force, made up of members of the Le Sueur and Henderson communities, was supposed to make their final recommendation to the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board on what to include in a 2020 referendum designed to provide funds to fix the school’s aging facilities. Though the task force came to some broad areas of agreement, its members weren’t comfortable making a final recommendation right away, delaying their vote into January 2020.
One common belief shared among the task force was that simply upgrading the school buildings’ utilities wasn’t enough. After touring Park, Hilltop and Le Sueur-Henderson and viewing data on increasing open enrollment out of the district, the task force saw a need for a new educational facility with a new foundation and utilities and incorporating a modernized atmosphere to draw students into the district.
The task force also felt that the district should have a presence in both Le Sueur and Henderson and didn’t want to pursue a referendum where Hilltop would be closed and there were no school buildings added to replace it.
The task force discussed several possible ways to accomplish these goals. The most popular option was one where both Park and Hilltop would be closed and a revamped elementary school would be built on top of the Henderson site. Another option discussed would be to close Park and Hilltop, build a new K-5 elementary at Park and build a Career and Technical Education (CTE) center at Henderson which would specialize in teaching high school students skills in woodworking and welding valued by major employers in the area like Cambria. Both of these options would also see Le Sueur-Henderson’s utilities upgraded.
However, uncertainty arose when task force members learned the costs of these proposals, which ranged around $50 million. The costs were unexpected to many on the task force because the numbers were much larger than those included in the school board’s community survey, which had options like closing Hilltop and updating Park Elementary at a cost of $17.1 million. The disparity, according to Unesco’s Tom Weber, who has acted as a consultant for the task force and School Board, is because the costs included in the survey were not comprehensive.
“The options in the survey weren’t all-encompassing,” said Weber. “So when they said ‘repurpose Park,’ that didn’t include the $13.1 million for [upgrading] the high school.”
These costs drew concerns from task force member Henry Endres that a $50 million referendum could not be passed.
“Personally, I think all of these options are not going to be palatable to the voters,” said Endres. “I don’t care which one of these you pick, because I think you’re going to hear from folks who have been reassessed tax-wise and they’re not interested in a $50 million school bond referendum for a district our size that’s either losing enrollment slowly or maintaining status quo.”
Considering the options
Endres proposed what he felt would be a more modest solution, closing Park and replacing it with a new K-3 elementary school and upgrading Henderson as the 4-5 elementary, which might cost closer to $40 million.
Henderson’s Megan Turek agreed that a referendum would be difficult to pass, but asserted that a referendum was necessary and the only way to get voters on board would be to propose something bold that would draw in parents and students from surrounding communities.
“Whatever our option here, we’re willing to roll the dice because the alternative is so bad that if you don’t, you don’t compete,” said Turek. “So you’re really backed up against the wall. You’ve got to shoot for the stars, you’ve got to do the education fees, you’ve got to roll the dice and you’ve got to try.”
Henderson Mayor Paul Menne agreed with Turek and offered his own idea for consideration that would see American Legion Park converted in a shared campus between Park Elementary and the high school with cooperation from the city of Le Sueur. Menne also suggested replacing Park with a design similar to a sports bubble where students would travel between classes through a central astroturfed area.
“When a parent comes in and sees this school, they’ll have never seen it before and where would you want your kid to be going to school if they could be playing outside year-round in Minnesota?” asked Menne. “It all starts with building something bigger than average.”
An idea like that would likely cost far more than $50 million. Tom Weber added that major projects like the one suggested by Menne didn’t have to be done all at once and other districts he’s consulted with have broken up their projects into multi-phase plans.
By the end of the discussion, the task force was still uncertain on the path forward, but laid out a few recommendations it was certain on. The task force wanted a referendum that wasn’t just maintenance on the school buildings. It ruled out remodeling Park, because it would be more expensive in comparison to other schools. It also wants a referendum that will incorporate a 21st-century learning environment and continued presence in both communities.
The group will consider the ideas already presented, plus some new ones, when it next meets in January.
The new January 2020 deadline for a final recommendation will give the School Board less turnaround to write their referendum, but the board members in attendance stated they would still have enough time. Board member Gretchen Rehm added that what she heard at the December task force meeting was already giving her insight into what the community wanted.
“That has been a huge help to me personally,” said Rehm. ”Just the general things that you came up with, the fact that you came to some sort of consensus in this room is really big.”