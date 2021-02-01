Whether it’s in school, on the ice rink or in the community, Le Sueur-Henderson juniors Mason Reinhardt and Anna Pavlo are showing they have what it takes to lead.
So it was no surprise when their school decided to nominate Pavlo and Reinhardt for the Minnesota State High School League’s EXCEL award, which recognizes students that hold leadership positions in their school, are active in athletics or activities and commit to volunteer in their community.
“It feels good to be recognized for what I’ve been doing since I was a little kid,” said Reinhardt.
In athletics, Reinhardt is an active member of the Bulldogs boys hockey team and Le Sueur-Henderson’s football and baseball teams. In his last football season, Reinhardt was one of five players to receive all-district honors, recognized as one of the Giants’ leading receivers.
Athletics has been one of the instrumental parts of his that have instilled the value of leadership in his life. Reinhardt said he’s learned a lot about leadership from his football coach Mike May.
“My parents, my teachers and my coaches always push me to do better and that probably helps a lot and makes me who I am,” said Reinhardt. “Mike May is a big leader of mine. He’s been around forever in my life and he’s taught me a lot.”
Outside of athletics, Reinhardt volunteers for the community as a member of the National Honors Society and helps teach kids about the dangers of drug and alcohol use as a member of TARGET{span} (Teens Achieving Recognizable Goals and Education Through Teamwork).
Pavlo has taken lessons in leadership from her brother and father and today plays an active role in leading her class and teammates. Not only does Pavlo sit on the student council, she’s also the junior class president. She puts her leadership into being a positive role model for the community, volunteering with the National Honor Society and educating students on the dangers of drug abuse with Target.
In athletics, Pavlo is captain of the Bulldogs girls hockey team and plays tennis for Le Sueur-Henderson. Pavlo said she’s driven to stay involved by a desire to lead and help others.}
“I do everything to the best of my ability and stay involved in everything possible,” said Pavlo. “I like leading people and helping people so that helps.”
Both Pavlo and Reinhardt stressed the importance of putting in hard work to be an effective leader.
“I think being a leader means setting a good example and being good at what you do so that others can look up to you,” said Pavlo.
“I think it just means having people look up to you and always putting your best foot forward and trying your hardest in everything you do,” said Reinhardt.
The winners of the ExCEL awards will be announced in March in conjunction with the MSHSL winter state tournaments.