Kids and families have been cooped up indoors all spring since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this coming July they’ll be able to break out their swim suits and sunscreen for a day at the pool.
On Tuesday, June 9, the city of Le Center announced that the municipal pool would be opening next month on July 5 or 6, after the Fourth of July weekend. The news comes after the Minnesota Department of Health released recommendations for safe pool usage. Beginning on June 10, Minnesota public pools may operate at 50% capacity.
“I can tell you that there are going to be a ton of parents and more importantly a ton of happy kids,” said Le Center Mayor Josh Frederickson. “Kids have had nothing to dream about for the past three months now.”
Work at the pool is still being done, but the city is confident the facility will be able to open next month. When the pool does open, it will have some new rules in place to accommodate for aquatic recreation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The municipal pool will be opened for open swim only from 1-8 p.m. throughout the week, consisting of two shifts from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. In-between 4-5 p.m. employees will disinfect the pool area.
Swimming lessons will not be held and outside towns will not be allowed to bus kids to the pool for lessons. However, private lessons can be requested on a one on one basis. The city is considering allowing American Red Cross Certified Swimming Lessons for kids ages 4-6 because they do not require the close contact needed in swimming lessons for toddlers.
Some of the pool’s regular offerings will be off-limits this year, including the baby pool. Pool Manager Dorothy Dinwiddle said the facility will be shut down because it’s difficult to enforce social distancing in that area. Parents like to be in the baby pool with their young children, making it a hot spot for close contact.
The municipal pool will also not be selling food or allowing toys to be brought to the pool. Items for use in the pool - basketballs, Nerf balls and swim goggles - can still be taken to the pool.
The price of entry to the municipal pool this year will be reduced to just $1 per person, but patrons will have to pay $1 every time they enter. No season passes will be sold this year just in case the pool has to be shut down unexpectedly. Cash will be dropped in a no-touch box so that employees will not have to handle the money directly. The $1 fee also serves to help employees keep track of pool attendance with each dollar correlating to each person at the pool.
When coming to the pool, swimmers must arrive with their swimsuits on. No personal items are to be left in the locker rooms and showers will be unavailable. While at the pool, guests must have their towels and belongings six feet apart with the exception of family members. A sanitizer station will be at the doorway.
There are some safety recommendations released by the Center of Disease Control (CDC) that the city believes will not be feasible to follow. One recommendation was to have guests wear face masks except when they are swimming, but Dinwiddle believed that such a rule would be impossible for staff to police. Another was to check the temperatures of all guests.
“It’s going to be impossible for us to do that with the time that it would involve,” said Dinwiddle. The problem is while the kids are waiting to come in, there’s no shade. So they’re going to be overheated just standing there anyways and their temperatures are going to come in over 99 to begin with. If we can get a no touch thermometer we’ll be doing checks on the guards at the beginning of their shift and keep it recorded in a notebook.”