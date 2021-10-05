There are no signs of the delta variant slowing down in Le Sueur County or the state of Minnesota. Through the month of September, Le Sueur County reported 336 new cases — the highest number of infections in a month seen all year.
Case numbers rose above the 206 cases reported in August and the 274 in April. Until September, April’s counts were the apex of the 2021 monthly COVID cases in Le Sueur County.
The rising level of infections is in line with statewide trends. At the beginning of the month, Minnesota saw a weekly average of 1,550 new cases per day. By the end of the month, seven day averages soared to 2,500 new infections per day.
These increases are largely due to the spread of the delta variant, which is more than twice as contagious as previous variants of the SARS-CoV 2 virus. Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby said household infections have risen significantly because of the more contagious strain.
“Especially with the delta variant, one person will get it and we’re seeing a lot of spread throughout the house,” said Kirby.
Based on week to week trends, the public health director predicted the spread would continue to escalate. In the last week of September, Le Sueur County reported a weekly high of 98 new cases. By Tuesday, Oct. 5, 66 new cases were found and there are still four days left in the week to contribute to the weekly total.
“Looking at our numbers for this week, we’ll probably be above last week as well,” said Kirby. “I know that we have been in contact with our regional epidemiologist and they’re predicting we’ll probably be around the same case rates we saw in December of 2020, which is on track for the data we’re seeing in Le Sueur County as well.”
An infection rate of that scale would result in one of the most contagious months of the pandemic for Le Sueur County. Last December, Le Sueur County reported 459 new cases,a monthly high only surpassed by the record surge of 799 cases last November.
Over the course of the pandemic, Le Sueur County has recorded 30 COVID related deaths, including one new death in September, and 191 hospitalizations.
Progress on vaccinations remains slow. In September, 1,200 new vaccines were administered in Le Sueur County. That’s below the 1,300 doses given in August, but ahead of the 743 vaccines delivered in July.
In total, 63% of Le Sueur County residents ages 16+ have received at least one dose and nearly 61% are fully vaccinated. County vaccination rates have lagged behind statewide numbers which report that 73% of Minnesotans 16+ have taken one dose and 70% are fully vaccinated.
Le Sueur County has begun offering third shots and booster doses at its vaccination clinics. At an upcoming Oct. 21 clinic from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. the county is administering first, second and third doses of the Moderna vaccine. Third doses are recommended only for the immunocompromised. Booster shots of the Phizer vaccine will be available for residents 65 and older in long term care facilities and 50-64 year olds with underlie medical conditions.