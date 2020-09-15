With a few new projects scheduled for 2021, the city of Le Center has set it’s preliminary levy increase at 1.3%.
The preliminary levy and budget was approved at the Sept. 8 Le Center city council meeting following a budget workshop on Aug. 25. The proposed tax levy increase would fund the proposed operating budget of $2.6 million — $100,000 more than last year’s budget.
However, the budget is not finalized and it may be reduced before December. Under state statute, cities may approve a final budget lower than their preliminary budget, but they cannot raise the preliminary budget. In approving the preliminary budget, the Le Center city council made conservative assumptions about next year’s expenses and revenues.
Most of the increased expenses come from a proposed $75,000 emergency sewer bypass system aimed at reducing water pressure during storms. $50,000 would be used for two 4-inch trash pumps. The city would move the large pump by Rolling Hills toward the intersection of the trailer park and Ottawa and act as a storm sewer bypass while the other pump would be moved to Washington and Cordova. A line would be welded to the pump up to the lift station, which would pump 1,222 gallons per minute and relieve water pressure.
An emergency bypass became a priority for Public Works after the flooding of several houses on Rolling Hills in June. 6.5 inches of rainwater poured into town, bypassing 1.72 million gallons at six locations in the sanitary sewer collection system, leading to many damaged homes.
Another expense the city could be paying for is cleaning and painting the water tower. $100,000 could be spent on maintaining the tower between two $50,000 payments in 2021 and 2022. Public Works Director Curt Roemhildt said that it could save the city to clean the tower now than to wait later and sandblast it for between $500,000-750,000.
Other potential projects include seal coatings on portions of Waterville Ave and Montgomery, replacing the aging scoreboard at the baseball field and investing $20,000 into repairing the cracked floor at the pool. At 22 years, the floor is past its life expectancy and has become a safety concern for children that run on it barefoot.
Not included in the preliminary budget is funding for restoring the one-room schoolhouse on the Le Center Fairgrounds. During budget talks last month, City Councilor Collin Scott had requested a donation from the city to be included in the budget because the schoolhouse is on city-owned land.
But at the September meeting, Scott announced that the project would be fully funded by a donor on the condition that all further donations be put into a maintenance fund to keep the schoolhouse in good condition. Scott also pushed for the city to manage the donations.
“It is something that not only benefits the city, but benefits Le Sueur County and I just can’t see it not being done,” said Scott. “it would be a loss to the community to have building fall into ruin.”
This request was more than the city council had discussed at the August meeting and Mayor Frederickson opposed the city getting involved in ma aging the project. He pointed out that while Scott had asked for a donation from the city, the council had never authorized him to take on the restoration as a city project.
“My opposition isn’t to the project it’s when these funds run out and a so-called maintenance fund needs to be created, where do those dollars come from because we’re not generating any revenue for doing this, right?” said Frederickson.”So it’s not going to be self-sufficient and eventually these donations are going to run out.”
The mayor also expressed liability concerns. Frederickson wanted to ensure that the city could not be held accountable if an accident were to occur during the restoration.
“The city can’t manage those types of funds,” City Attorney Jason Moran added. “The city can’t act as a trustee to invest those funds or to manage them. I’m not sure if you were legally able to if you would want to step into that.”
City Attorney Jason Moran suggested that the city could explore selling the property to an organization like the Le Sueur County Historical Society or the Le Sueur County Fair Board. Then, the project could be managed by a private entity with it’s own maintenance fund.
Councilor Scott said that the Le Sueur County Historical Society had no interest in managing the project, but the Le Sueur County Fair Board may have interest since several members of the fair board are on the restoration committee.
Frederickson ordered city administration to try and come to a resolution with the fair board. The mayor said he couldn’t agree to a sale at this point without looking over the terms.
“I appreciate you’re looking out for the city and I understand that you have a little bit more knowledge than I do on this,” Scott told Frederickson. “So I was going forward on this as a project that would be wholesome value to the city so I wanted to get it done, not knowing all these legal implications. I don’t want that to be a deterrent to this project, which has be done for the city.”