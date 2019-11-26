The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team is smaller and younger this year and there is perhaps no better indication of that than junior team captains Ethan Genelin and Isaiah Sanchez. Though they’ve taken up positions as leaders earlier than many other school athletes, the two are ready to put in the work to lead the team to a successful season.
“I was honored to be a captain, especially as a junior,” said Sanchez.
“It’s pretty good,” said Genelin. “I would have hoped we had a few seniors.”
The upcoming season is sure to be an interesting one. The team has only 10 returning wrestlers and it has added in more junior high and junior varsity events to help the younger wrestlers get more experience. Though the team is lacking in numbers, what it doesn’t lack is passion.
“I think we definitely know that we’re small but we have a lot of intensity,” said Genelin.
“I think that intensity part shows a lot when we don’t have that many people,” added Sanchez.
That intensity is why the captains remain optimistic about the season.
“I expect a lot of the team,” said Genelin. “We don’t have many numbers so as far as team events go, I don’t think we’ll do that good, but individually I think we’re going to do really good this year.
“We don’t have many people out, but I expect as much as possible,” Sanchez agreed.
As captains, Genelin and Sanchez are hoping to help the team progress much like they’ve progressed throughout their wrestling careers. Sanchez started wrestling his freshman year while Genelin has participated in the sport since first grade.
“I think I need a need a sport to really keep focused and busy,” said Genelin on why he wrestles.
“I just like striving for a lot and I think wrestling is a good sport,” Sanchez contributed. “It shows character.”
One thing the captains share is their love for the sport and both focus on it over other extracurricular athletics.
“I think [wrestling] builds a lot more character and endurance in not just the physical aspect, but the mental aspect as well,” said Genelin.
“It brings a lot out of you,” added Sanchez. “People should understand that it’s not an easy sport to come out. It really does give you a feel of what your character is.”