If there’s any proof that the Boy Scouts can build lifelong friendships, it’s Tom Stenson and Joe Hobson. The two Le Center natives recently celebrated their 60th anniversary of becoming Eagle Scouts as high school sophomores back in 1959.
“We’re very good friends,” said Stenson, who now lives in St. Peter. “We both graduated in the class of ‘61. We’ve kept in touch through reunions and we try to see each other three to four times a year.”
The two got together not just to celebrate their friendship, but their mutual love of scouting. Stenson recalled that some of his favorite moments were learning life and survival skills while out camping at places like Camp Norseland.
“I really enjoyed going to the Norseland Camp,” said Stenson. “You would go out there, pitch your tent, have one or two meals at the mess hall and have one cooked meal out over the fire. The troop was made up of patrols and each patrol had a leader and they broke down who does what. So some people would go dry firewood, another patrol would build the fire, one patrol cooks and the other got stuck with clean up. They break down labor like in the military.”
“The biggest thing was to be on your own camping,” Stenson continued. “You would get in your sleeping bag for a warm night and you would hear the buzz of the mosquitoes, so you would have to cover yourself with your pillow to keep your bites off your face.”
The camps were also places where Stenson and his Hobson could earn their merit badges and learn skills while doing it, from swimming to life-saving, canoeing, tomahawk throwing and winter survival. Earning the 21 required merit badges to earn the rank of Eagle Scout took time and patience, but the two scouts did not quit.
“It was really all we had to do back then,” said Hobson. “There weren’t as many things going on as there are nowadays.”
Hobson pointed to his parents as helping motivate him, as did Stenson, who comes from a family of Eagle Scouts that includes his father, uncle and older brother. Stenson also mentioned the importance of having good scoutmasters.
“We decided together that we were going to do it,” said Stenson. “It was simply a matter of dedication and having good leadership. We were lucky to have a scoutmaster coming to take 10-15 boys camping on the weekend. Our leaders were very motivating. There were lots of people from the community helping us, like for example a biology teacher in charge of the nature merit badges. We always had good leaders.”
After becoming Eagle Scouts and graduating high school, Stenson and Hobson both found careers in education. Stenson worked as a school counselor for 30 years after receiving his master's degree from Minnesota State, Mankato and currently lives in St. Peter with his wife Susan of 50 years. After completing his master's at the University of Minnesota, Hobson taught junior and senior high school and at a technical college before becoming a principal and superintendent.
Hobson still carries lessons he’s learned from his time in scouting, namely persistence and follow-through. He said that those skills have helped him with his career.
“As a superintendent, it was very important to stick to your guns and stay on top of your duties. There were nights where I was working and had to persevere because that was what was required of the job.”
Today, Hobson is retired in Pine City with his wife Marge, who he's been married to for 51 years.
Both Stenson and Hobson kept up with the Scouts after they became Eagles. While Stenson worked as a teacher and counselor in Wisconsin, he helped the scouts with their projects and signed off on projects necessary to help boys complete their merit badges. Stenson has also sponsored St. Peter’s Troop 58 for 50 years.
Hobson worked as a scoutmaster for 12 years. Hobson noted that with boys and teens having a lot more to do nowadays, the requirements for merit badges aren’t as stringent as they were back in 1959.
Both Stenson and Hobson recommend scouting for anyone who wishes to join.
“It is as it was then,” said Hobson. “It gives kids the opportunity to strive toward different things.”