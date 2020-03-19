As the coronavirus pandemic continues to strengthen its grip on nearly every area of United States life, some local retailers are struggling to keep up with demand while others are contemplating their future because of steep sales declines.
Le Center Radermacher’s Manager Colleen Huss said warehouses are having a tough time keeping up with the spike in customer demand for essential items. She added the store has to limit its supply of bathroom tissue as customers continue to stockpile whatever amount comes into the store. She anticipates hand sanitizer won’t be available in-store for a while because of a supply backup and the store will receive a limited amount of a lot of products customers depend on.
“People in town here have been very understanding,” Huss said.
After a hectic weekend, Huss said business has mellowed within the last few days.
“We’re getting a load here this afternoon, and of course there has been a lot of out-of-stocks,” she added.
Radermacher's in Le Center has posted a sign requesting customers reserve 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the at-risk and elderly population to shop. Huss said employees have worked extra shifts when needed and asked customers to continue being patient as delivery trucks arrive later in the day due to warehouse backups.
“We will help out wherever we can, do whatever we can,” she said.
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday classified food distribution employees — store clerks, stockers and other workers — as emergency workers, meaning school districts must take every possible step to ensure their children receive free child care during the pandemic. The number of people in Minnesota diagnosed with the coronavirus increased to 89 Thursday, with cases in this region popping up, including in Rice, Blue Earth, Nicollet, Olmsted and Waseca counties.
Keeping stocked
At St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli, cashier Jay Fordham noted the business has shut down its hot bar and is individually packaging all items. No reusable containers are allowed for bulk items. He said the store has also struggled to keep sufficient supplies of toilet paper and hand sanitizer on-hand due to spikes in customer demand, but he anticipates the co-op’s inventory will remain sufficient throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of keeping things in stock,” Fordham said.
At Just Food Co-op in Northfield, shelves have been picked bare and customers continue to flood in. The grocery store has seen record-breaking sales this past week, with business twice as strong as usual, said Marketing and Community Relations Manager Stephanie Aman.
Business is so good that the Northfield co-op implemented an unprecedented online ordering system Wednesday to quicken service and reduce foot traffic in the store. And suppliers haven’t been able to keep up with the co-op’s orders, which have been triple their usual size. While more business is good for the co-op and the local farmers who help provide its goods, the increased workload and foot traffic have taken a toll on its staff.
“It’s been exhausting,” Aman said. “Our staff are tired, they’re weary. They need a break.”
Usually co-op employees serve about 400 customers a day, but for the past week they’ve served about 1,000. This tires staff and puts them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. The co-op has responded to these concerns by cutting hours, increasing sanitation efforts and trying to reduce foot-traffic.
“We’re in this for the long haul right now,” Aman said. “This will probably last as long as COVID-19 does.”
It’s a similar story at Northfield Liquor Store, which has been “extremely busy” the last two days, Liquor Operations Manager Brian Whitt said.
Customers may be flocking in because of Gov. Tim Walz’s Sunday executive order closing bars, Whitt said. And customers might be weary that liquor stores will have to close too.
“People are stocking up because they don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Whitt said.
Difficult times
But at other establishments, the coronavirus has stymied sales.
“It’s not pretty,” said Northfield-based Champion Sports owner Bill Brodin. “It’s pretty much gone to a standstill.”
Champion Sports has seen fewer and fewer customers trickle in since Saturday. Today, it has lost nearly all of its sales. Brodin has cut his store’s hours to fight the slump, but if things don’t change soon, the store will close until the end of March. At that point, he’ll evaluate whether he’ll reopen. The store can remain closed for two months. After that, Brodin will struggle to pay his bills.
“I’m a little anxious for the near future, but long term I think things will be okay,” Brodin said.
Trevon Tellor, a grocery store worker in the Twin Cities Metro area, told Minnesota Public Radio he had not anticipated the panic buying that has taken place since the pandemic spread to the U.S. He took a few weeks off last month to study for his exams at Augsburg University. Before he left, everything at the store was normal. By the time he returned to work last weekend, however, everything had changed: People were in full-on stockpiling mode.
“A lot of the time it’s not even stuff I think people would need to stock up on,” he told MPR. “I saw a guy walk out with, like, nine bottles of olive oil.”
Tellor, and thousands of grocery store workers like him, have found themselves on the front lines of the pandemic spreading nationwide: They’re around people all day long, breathing air other people breathed first, touching things other people have touched, reaching for the hand sanitizer every few minutes.
But Tellor said he likes this new, slightly terrifying version of his job a lot better.
He never took much identity from his work. At best, it was a way to make rent. At worst, he said, it felt like selling out.
“This could be my college education getting to me,” he said, “but I definitely buy the idea that I’m being exploited by my company. Now I’m actually helping people get what they need.”
Tellor plans to go to a seminary after college. He said he wants to be what he describes as a “radical Lutheran pastor.” He cares deeply about social justice. Working in an industry that doesn’t always take the best care of its staff seemed morally suspect.
At Bridge Square Barber Shop, owner Adam Favro usually serves about 30 patrons a day. Today, he served nine. The slowdown started yesterday.
Even if business picks up for Favro, he’s nervous the Minnesota Board of Barber Examiners will force all barber shops to close, like the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology closed “hair salons, nail salons, and other spa-like businesses,” yesterday.
Favro can go about two months with his shop closed before he’ll have trouble paying his bills. But he’s trying to stay positive.
“I’m happy we’re trying to get a hold on everything,” he said. “I’m trying to stay level headed and hope for the best.”
Sales have sunk for the Monarch Gift Shop and The Measuring Cup over the past week too, both owned by Amy Peterson. The stores have seen some success in implementing sales over the phone and the delivery of goods to customers’ cars, Duane Peterson, husband of Amy Peterson said.
“We’re really just taking things one day at a time and we’re trying to be a stable place in our community,” he said.
Needed
But grocery stores are vital right now, more than ever. They can’t shut down. They can’t be run from home, with an internet connection. In this complicated moment, Tellor said, he’s feeling a real purpose.
He had planned to spend time with his family over spring break. But his mother has health concerns that put her at risk if she gets COVID-19. His grandfather is almost 80 — also at risk.
He told MPR he’s not even going over for visits. He’s just going to work, and then go back to his apartment. He’s staying away from the people he loves to protect them if he gets the virus. He’s young — just 19. He figures he’ll be OK.
But in the meantime, he wants to do his part to make things better.
He’s even working with leaders at his church to start a grocery delivery service for those in their community who need it. The idea is still in its early stages, but he hopes to make it work.
He has a company discount, after all. He might as well use it.