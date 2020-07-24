Counties, cities and schools across the state of Minnesota are receiving millions of dollars in relief from the federal CARES Act, but they will need to spend those funds quickly to have access to all monies available.
In total, about $4.7 million dollars has been allocated across Le Sueur County, including to the county, cities, townships and public school districts. Of those funds, around $3.4 million has been distributed to the county, $1 million to cities, $564,000 to school districts and $277,000 to townships.
The influx of dollars comes with a handful of restrictions. The funds can only be used on expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments may only reimburse themselves for expenses that they did not budget for and those costs must have been incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
The last requirement gives governments and school districts a brief window of time to spend the money they’ve received from the CARES Act. Cities and schools will have until Nov. 15 to reimburse themselves before unused dollars are sent back to Le Sueur County. The county has until Dec. 1 to use its remaining funds.
County
“Every county is doing something a little different,” said Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “Some counties just took the money and said we’re going to do a grant program and they just sent it out the door. Other counties I know are going to reimburse ourselves, because we feel that there are going to be tough times coming. There are going to be expenses down the road that we can’t think of right now. As some of these federal programs go away, our Health and Human Services spending is going to go up as federal money starts to die off.”
Le Sueur County has not finalized decisions on how the money will be spent, but the county administration is looking at using funds to reimburse the county and school districts, some potential broadband projects and a potential grant program for small businesses and nonprofits.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Sueur County has had to take on a number of expenses, including buying PPE for staff, hand sanitizer, as well as laptops and Webex software to hold meetings remotely. The county plans to use CARES Act fund to reimburse these expenses as well as payroll expenses for public health and public safety workers.
Pettis said that the county is also looking into offsetting some costs incurred by the school districts, which have comparatively less CARES Act dollars available. The county administrator said that many Minnesota schools have had portable technologies, like Chromebooks and iPads, lost or damaged during distance learning, and county dollars could be used to reimburse local districts for any lost or damaged technology.
Rural broadband has been a major focus of the county over the past few years, and the CARES Act may give the county the opportunity to pursue some smaller projects, such as installing WiFi hot spots in under-served areas, particularly areas that were unable to access digital learning tools while schools implemented distance learning.
“Our perfect little project would be if we could find an area that has fiber optic running through the area that is poorly served, and if there was a tower, like a cell tower, a MNDOT tower or a water tower there that we could do something with a wireless type connection that we could put up on the tower,” said Pettis.
The county is looking for ideas and locations using information from the Blandin Foundation — an organization that aims to strengthen broadband in rural areas and that has partnered with Le Sueur County — as well as data from school districts, showing which areas had the most trouble during distance learning.
Pettis has also been directed by the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners to look into a possible grant program for small businesses and nonprofits. The county administrator estimated that a program could deliver $5,000-10,000 in grant monies to individual organizations, but the usefulness of the program could be limited. Many federal loan and grant programs discourage applicants from seeking grants from multiple sources.
Because of the short window the county has to spend its dollars, Pettis said the county is exploring a multitude of options.
“I think it will be difficult to spend all the dollars that we've received,” siad Pettis.
Cities
Cities in Le Sueur County have access to CARES Act dollars of their own and each are developing plans on how to spend it.
The city of Le Sueur has received $300,000 in CARES Act funds. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said that nearly all of the funds would go toward reimbursing the Le Sueur Community Center and outdoor pool for additional costs from COVID-19 requirements.
The city has been seeking ways to open the Community Center since May, when the City Council voted to close the facility under financial pressure. The Community Center has been a major recreational attraction in the city with a fitness center, indoor pool and an ice arena that is used by the Bulldogs hockey teams.
Le Sueur opened up the Aqua Valley Pool at the end of June, but did so with a number of COVID-related restrictions, including a requirement to operate at 50% capacity and to set aside times to perform frequent pool cleanings.
In June, the Personnel and Budget Committee projected that keeping the Community Center closed while opening the pool would leave the city with a $60,000 deficit and opening up both the outdoor pool and the Community Center — with the exception of the indoor pool and ice arena — would leave the city with a $154,000 deficit.
The city of Le Center has received $190,000 in CARES Act dollars. City Administrator Chris Collins said that the city would be forming a sub-committee, including Mayor Josh Frederickson, Councilor Nathan Hintz and Collins himself to determine how the city would spend these funds. Some major potential expenses include laptops for remote meetings and a paperless agenda software. The city is also looking to reimburse itself for hand sanitizer and fiberglass barriers which have been installed at City Hall and the municipal pool.
The city of Cleveland has received $55,000 dollars from the CARES Act, much of which will go to PPE expenditures for police, fire, the municipal liquor store and election judges for the upcoming elections, but the city has not yet made decisions on other potential expenditures.
“The city will look for guidance from various resources to outline what the city could potentially use the funds for,” said City Administrator Dan Evans. “Many local businesses have been struggling with the effects of this pandemic. The city could potentially look into using these funds to assist these businesses by offering grants. This would help alleviate some of the financial burden this pandemic has caused on those businesses.”
Schools
For local schools, there are still many unknowns regarding the best way to spend their CARES Act dollars.
One of the greatest mysteries is that school districts don’t know what learning will look like in the fall. The Minnesota Department of Education has required school districts to develop plans for in-person learning, distance learning and a hybrid model before the state releases its guidance. With the learning model up in the air, districts are still figuring out the best way to spend their funds.
One major area of focus for schools is technology. Portable technologies, such as Chromebooks and iPads, as well as online learning tools, like Google Classroom, became instrumental in delivering distance learning to students.
Of the $120,000 in CARES Act dollars allocated to Le Sueur-Henderson, the district plans to spend around $8,000 toward fixing computers, $7,000 on data usage and $16,000 on 65 Chromebooks for the third-grade class. That’s in addition to $7,000 for social distancing signage, $2,000 for plexiglass barriers, $3,000 for video cameras, $2,000 for face masks and between $10,000-50,000 in salary for a coordinator and substitute coordinator to assist the district.
Tri-City United is putting a similar emphasis on technology with the $320,000 in CARES Act funding the district has received.
“Whether we are in a hybrid at some point or a distance learning at some point this year, we are going to have some additional technology needs,” said TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. “We’ve identified the needs technology-wise. For the rest of it, we’re waiting to see what the model is and where our needs are in making that happen.”
Some expenses the district is looking at include technology for younger children and early learners, connectivity in outlying areas of the district and cameras in the classroom so that students could watch their classes from home in a potential hybrid model. PPE, plexiglass barriers and signage to guide students during social distancing are all being considered for in-person and hybrid learning.
Covering these expenses won’t be easy though. Even with the funds from the CARES Act, creating a safe learning environment could cost schools a lot more than what they are receiving.
“By the time we’re all said and done, the funding we get will probably not cover all of our expenses, so we are looking at some other options,” said Seifert. “We’re trying to see if there are any other resources out there we can get to cover some of these costs before it hits our bottom line and starts hitting our fund balance.”
Cleveland Superintendent Brian Philips also reported that the CARES Act dollars were not enough to cover the costs of COVID-19. Cleveland Public Schools has received $24,000, but the district is looking to hire more staff to help the district meet recommended guidelines. Once the district learns what learning model will be required in the fall, Philips said the district would begin planning and tracking costs closely.
“That amount of money is appreciated; it’s not adequate enough to take care of all our needs for any district going forward,” said Phillips. “We’re hoping for state and federal assistance, because schools don’t have budgets for this anticipated increase. We’re definitely going to need more help.”