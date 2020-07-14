District 20B Rep. Todd Lippert stepped away from his role as Northfield First United Church of Christ senior minister earlier this year to focus on political work and seek reelection.
Lippert, 43, who represents part of Le Sueur County in his district, said being a senior minister as well as a state legislator became too difficult to manage. He added that he was also looking to play more of a leading role in politics, a profession he sees as a natural progression from his religious work. He said church leaders share his viewpoint that his political work is a natural extension of his ministry.
To Lippert, climate change is an issue that transcends politics and faith. Also, he feels the onset of COVID-19 shortly after he left his ministerial role in February leaves him more time to address the issue for his constituents and attend the likely multiple special sessions the Minnesota Legislature will undertake to address its continuing response to the pandemic.
“I could just feel that legislative work, political work … I would need to give more time to it and want to give more time to it,” he said.
“I didn’t want my dual role to be a hindrance on the strong ministry of this congregation.”
First United Church of Christ instituted a staffing plan once Lippert was first elected in November 2018. As part of the plan, Lippert was shifted from a full-time leader to part-time duties in hours and compensation. Still, he remained responsible for decision-making.
“It was clear that the congregation was going to need a full-time minister before long,” he stated.
“It was a difficult decision for me,” he added.
Lippert won his first election against Republican Josh Gare. District 20B covers the cities of Northfield, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Dundas, part of New Prague, seven Rice County townships and four in Le Sueur County. He is seeking his second term this year against the GOP’s Joe Moravchik.
Northfielder Kevin Budig, in a letter to the editor, took issue last week with the fact that Lippert’s Minnesota House of Representatives and personal websites still list himself as First United Church of Christ pastor. In response to the concern, Lippert said his campaign is trying to keep his information as current as possible.
“That was an oversight on the part of my team and me,” Lippert said Friday. “We have updated that information and apologize for any confusion that may have caused.”
As of Friday, the House of Representatives listed him as pastor, although he doesn’t have a congregation. Lippert is an ordained minister and considered to have standing in the United Church of Christ organization.
Lippert had been a senior minister at First United Church of Christ since May 2012. He served different two churches from 2003-12 in southwest Wisconsin. He said he was drawn to serve in Northfield based on the church’s reputation for social justice work and its involvement with the founding of Carleton College and Northfield Community Action Center.
‘This transition came at the right time’
Lippert said his work was trending toward politics even before he ran for public office, adding that he spent much of his later years with the church working with his congregation and religious leaders across the state in faith-based community organizing along with the nonprofit agency ISAIAH, an organization seeking to engage people of faith to strive for racial and economic equity within Minnesota. He also cited his advocacy work for immigrants as prior work helping the public public.
“My faith identity will always inform my work, no matter if I am working in politics or not,” he said.
The Rev. Wendy Vander Hart is now serving as First United Church of Christ interim senior minister. She will serve in that position for at least a year as the process to hire a permanent senior minister is expected to last 12-18 months.
Vander Hart, who assumed the role March 29, has faced a tough start to her tenure. COVID-19-induced closures began only a couple weeks before she started. The church has been closed except for daycare services.
Vander Hart said she understands Lippert’s desire to devote his time to public office from her own experience of simultaneously being a public official and United Church of Christ denominational leader while living in Massachusetts.
Despite his transition away from full-time religious work, Lippert is leaving open the possibility of returning to being a working minister. Even if he returns to religious work, however, he won’t serve at First United Church of Christ if he is defeated in November. He believes asking the congregation to create a position on staff for him would violate pastoral ethics.
“I need to accept that my time at First UCC has come to a close,” he said.
“This transition came at the right time for the congregation and for me.”