The truth is out there, and it may be in southern Minnesota.
Since 1969, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) has sought the truth behind a mystery that’s captivated generations, investigating sightings of strange lights in the sky, witness testimony of highly advanced aircraft and even reports of alien abduction.
Across the nation, MUFON has documented more than 111,000 sightings of reported UFOs and related phenomena, and southern Minnesota is no exception. In 2015, the organization received a report from a witness claiming to see a mysterious flaming object falling from the sky on Hwy. 169 between Le Sueur and St. Peter, and another sighting from St. Peter in 2018 from an observer who said they woke up in the middle of the night to see a large flying object in the sky following an abnormal flight pattern.
Most recently, MUFON has received several reports from the Faribault area that organization investigators couldn’t explain. Just a few months ago on April 29, a witness in Faribault described seeing a tube of flashing lights traveling at a high speed at an altitude of over 500 feet in the night sky. They recorded a video of the lights with their cell phone camera, which shows a chain of faint white lights glimmering in the darkness.
A friend of the witness in Montgomery also submitted a photo of the same phenomena, showing a cloudy, white ring in the air. While describing the alleged UFO, they stated “the color lights and white lights were going around the disc and you could only see the one side lights pulsating going around.”
The sighting was one of two reports that emerged from the Faribault area in the past two years. When a UFO sighting is reported to MUFON, Minnesota Director Tom Maher said the organization tracks the claim and investigates it to find a reasonable explanation or lack thereof.
“It’s not like the X-Files,’ said Maher. “It can be very boring, very pedantic, not as exciting as it sounds.”
Investigations begin with MUFON verifying a witness’ identity and taking a description of the mysterious phenomena, as well as the time of day, weather conditions and approximate distance and altitude of the UFO. Then MUFON conducts an interview with the witness and collects any photographic or video evidence they may have. In cases where there is no photo or video, a witness may be asked to draw what they saw, and on rare occasions, where the UFO left trace evidence, members of MUFON will travel to the site to collect findings.
Using that information, MUFON attempts to uncover possible explanations. Maher said that satellites are frequently mistaken for UFOs, so investigators often track the orbital patterns of satellites to see if they would be visible at the date, time and location given by a witness.
In the last year, Maher said that sightings around the country tripled and many of the cases were linked to Starlink satellites launched into space by SpaceX. The space exploration company owned by Elon Musk now has more than 1,700 satellites in orbit.
“One thing we found is a lot of people would tell us ‘I’m a regular skywatcher; I know the moon; I know where the planets are; I know what satellites look like and these don’t look like any satellites I’ve seen,’” said Maher. “And SpaceX did not look like your typical satellite.”
When an investigation delivers an explanation, the flying object is marked as identified. Sometimes a case will be marked as a hoax when a witness is found to be lying to MUFON, and in other instances, a case will not have enough information to make a judgement. But if a thorough investigation is unable to come up with an explanation, the case is marked as an unidentified flying object.
How to explain the unexplainable? In some cases it might be a trick of the light. Maher said the ring in the sky near Faribault appeared similar to other UFO sightings linked to large bright displays like Mystic Lake Casino.
But some accounts are more difficult to explain. Maher doesn’t rule out extraterrestrial beings, but he also speculated that UFO sightings could be linked to advanced, clandestine military aircraft.
“If we don’t have any evidence it is extraterrestrial, you can’t say that scientifically. It gets into the realm of speculation,” said Maher. “Obviously, extraterrestrial would be a possibility, also would be government aircraft or secret contractors where the government doesn’t know about them.”
Mysterious flying objects have even become a public concern of the United States government. In June, a U.S. report on 144 observations of UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomenon), was released to the public. Only one of the sightings was explained — linked to a deflating aerial balloon — and the report concluded that too little data was available to explain the remaining 143. Of the reported UAPs, 18 appeared to move in unconventional flight patterns.
The report makes no mention of alien or extraterrestrial origins and instead offers potential explanations, ranging from airborne clutter, like birds, debris and the aforementioned deflating balloon, atmospheric phenomena like ice crystals, and thermal fluctuations that may be detected on radar, classified aircraft developed by the U.S. government and American industries, or foreign aircraft developed by adversaries, like China and Russia. A fifth category, Other, designated UAPs that remain unidentified due to limited data.
In addition to UFOs, MUFON keeps track of a phenomenon called “black triangles.” Unlike the classic flying saucer, black triangles are described by observers as dark, triangular or boomerang shaped objects that often display glowing lights. As recently as 2019, a Rice County resident near Faribault described seeing a large black triangle with three orange red circles underneath. Two reports of black triangles came from Lonsdale in 2018, while another was allegedly spotted in Northfield as far back as 1996.