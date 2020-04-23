The city of Le Sueur’s six-year refuse hauling contract with Waste Management is coming to an end next year, leaving the city with three options: renew, renegotiate or request for proposal.
Waste Management has a long history with the city of Le Sueur. The company’s current contract with the city dates back to 2014, but it’s disposed of waste and recycling for Le Sueur for more than two decades. But with the contract expiring on Dec. 31, the city of Le Sueur is reexamining its options.
One of the main changes the city of Le Sueur is looking for in a new contract is an unlimited ability to request electronic recycling boxes. Under the current contract, Waste Management provides up to six eScrapTracker containers for disposing electronics to the city free of charge. Each container holds up to 600 pounds of electronics.
However, the service is no longer meeting the city’s needs. The city reports that the containers fill up by summer, so the city has to purchase six additional containers each year. Each container is priced at $795, so the city pays $4,770 when it purchases six.
“Times change,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “In 2014, 2013, when this was developed, there (were less) disposable electronics (than) right now. People are generally throwing these things away in larger quantities, so that’s one of the things we would want from them. Right now, we’re paying for those additional six boxes a year out of the refuse administration cost fees that we’re getting.”
The City Council had other issues that they wanted to see addressed in a renegotiated contract, which they brought forward at the April 13 meeting. Councilor Newell Krogmann wanted to hear more about Waste Management’s hauling practices and ensure that the city recyclables are being dropped off at a recycling plant and not a landfill. The council and city staff were uncertain about where city refuse is being hauled and wanted that clarified in a new contract.
Another major issue was scholarship funds. Under the contract, Waste Management is required to donate two $500 scholarships to high school seniors each year the contract is active and $1,000 annually to Le Sueur’s Holiday Parade. But the city isn’t certain that these obligations are being met. The city has only been able to verify a single $1,000 check from Waste Management toward these funds. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said that the city would work to verify if any more funds were donated by Waste Management and would hold the contractor accountable for any dollars yet to be paid.
Councilor Marvin Sullivan wanted to see expectations for Waste Management outlined in negotiations. Sullivan stated that he had heard many complaints from residents about garbage being left behind.
“One of the big concerns I’ve heard since I’ve been on the council, and prior to that, is Waste Management’s inability to get people’s garbage into their trucks,” said Sullivan. “It seems like a lot of the time, especially during the wintertime, it ends up on the streets. So if we’re going into direct negotiations, we need to have talking points specifically around what we expect out of them, because obviously we are trying to make our community better.”
The city of Le Sueur has chosen to address these issues by renegotiating a new contract with Waste Management. City staff has compiled input from the council for negotiations and City Administrator Jasper Kruggel hoped to have a contract in front of the council. From there, the councilors could vote to accept the contract, try to renegotiate the contract further or submit a request for proposal to nearby haulers.
Kruggel stated that LJP expressed some interest and that the company had submitted a bid to the city in 2013. Overall, Kruggel expected that only a small number of contractors would submit bids if the council went that route. If Le Sueur chooses to send out an RFP, the city would need to notify Waste Management before June 30.