When Le Sueur-Henderson parents look at their child’s report card this year, they can expect it to look pretty different.
The school district has altered its grading system in the wake of new guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education. Due to the unprecedented implementation of distance learning to continue education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has encouraged districts to prevent students from receiving failing grades.
To promote student equity, the state has guided schools to avoid reporting F’s, failing grades and other terminology the department considers punitive. Instead, the state has pushed schools to move away from letter grades and pass/fail systems in favor of A-C grades and/or pass/no pass systems.
“Students would benefit from educators using growth-based terminology,” the guidance states. “Every day, and especially during this time when students are experiencing so much uncertainty and so many situations over which they have no control, students benefit from educators using growth-based terminology in every possible situation. A student should not be reported as a failure and retained or given an F during this unprecedented situation.”
In response, the school administration drafted new grading options for all levels of education.. At Park and Hilltop Elementary, grades for the spring semester will be marked with a “+,” “v” or “-.” A “+” indicates that a student’s participation and work was above grade level expectations, a “v” means students have met expectations while a “-” signifies that the student has not yet met expectations.
For LS-H Middle School/High School students, grades will either be reported in traditional letter grade or as pass/in progress. Parents and students were told to select their preferred grading option by May 20. If the administration did not hear from middle school parents or students, their grades will be reported as pass or in progress. High school students on the other hand, will have their grade reporting option determined by the LS-H Student Assistance Team and the principal if they did not hear back by May 20.
While the letter grades impact student GPA, for high school students, a pass or in progress grade will have no effect. High Schoolers that have participated in distance learning will receive credit for their courses, but students that have not participated and were failing prior will not.
On the report cards for all grade levels, a message will read “Grades that are documented during the time period of March 16 through June 30 of 2020 reflect the distance learning period resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Future use of these grades for academic placement, admission, acceleration, or remediation is discouraged and should only be used with caution.”
At a special school board meeting on May 18, Principal Brian Thorstad stated that students who end the semester with an in-progress grade would receive assistance in the future to help them complete that course.
“Due to the nature of this grade reporting change, we will be looking at the implications of that in the next school year,” said Thorstad. “So when we talk about an in-progress grade being reported right now, there would have to be some resolution to that and we’ve already developed some components to gather up information this spring to hopefully be able support students in completing that coursework throughout the next school year and we will communicate with parents on a timeline for those specific students with a letter as well as our normal communication.”