If you don’t remove snow from your sidewalks and cut down overgrown grass within a day, the city of Le Sueur will do it for you and foot you the bill under a new policy.
At a City Council meeting on Monday, March 9, City Administrator Jasper Kruggel announced that the city of Le Sueur would be upping enforcement to ensure that snow and grass breaching the city code is cleared and cut within 24 hours of being notified of a violation.
Le Sueur’s city code mandates that property owners and occupants must clear snow and ice from sidewalks in front of and adjacent to their lots within 24 hours of the snowfall ending to keep sidewalks accessible. It also requires residents to keep their grass at a height no taller than 8 inches to prevent the spread of insects, reptiles and insects which breed in the undergrowth.
Under current policy, residents are notified of a violation by mail and have three days to remove snow after receiving the letter and seven days to mow their lawns. If residents do not comply, the city will respond to the nuisance and the residents are billed for the work.
But once the policy change goes into April for grass abatement and September for snow removal, residents can’t expect to be notified beforehand. Instead, once the city notices a violation, they will take pictures of the site and immediately send it to a contractor who will promptly address it within 24 hours. The city will then bill the offending resident for the cost, plus a new $20 administrative fee. However, if the site is cleared before a contractor arrives, residents will not be charged.
Kruggel stated that the city is changing its policy because enforcement has been too lax to keep residences up to the standards of the city code. Around 100 abatement letters get sent out every year and while some comply, many do not.
“There are repeat violators of this throughout the summer and properties that don’t mow their lawn and we’re the ones that mow their lawn,” said Kruggel. “They probably get a pretty good deal compared to contracting it out themselves by waiting for us to send a letter because why not wait and then mow your lawn twice a month or just once a month? We want to make it so that it’s not constantly getting really bad in some neighborhoods.”
The change had support from the City Council, though Councilor John Favolise had safety concerns about the 24-hour mandate for snow removal.
“If you have snow and subzero temperatures the next day, you’re telling people to go outside, in a situation where the school cancels for kids for being outside because it’s that cold,” said Favolise. “I think with some of the language in there, you are putting people’s health at risk.”
Kruggel responded that the city code is enforced at the Police Department’s discretion, and the department would not expect residents to shovel when it’s unsafe to go outside.
“If there’s a situation where you shouldn’t be outside shoveling, they’re not going to be sending a contractor out doing that,” said Kruggel. “In general, we have 24 hours in here since I’ve been here. We've never enforced it to that level. We’re pretty lenient. It’s usually 48 hours or more before we actually start enforcing it. The 24 hours is there so that we have something to use as a mechanism.”
Favolise and the rest of the council unanimously supported the change in policy. To get the word out, the city will be issuing information in the city’s newsletter, posting the policy change on the city website, posting reminders on social media during growing season and snowfall events and notifying the city through Le Sueur County News.
“There is no doubt there will be challenges with people saying they didn’t know this was now the policy,” said Kruggel. “But it’s very clear in the city code what the standards are and we can enforce them how we feel.”