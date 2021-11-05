Titan blood drive

Left to right: TCU Student Council members Michelle Ramirez, Rhia Krautkremer, Tayla Kline, Neysa Anderson, and Henry Schendel volunteered for the blood drive. Senior Titan Riley Bogue is in the background at the table. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Titans at the donation beds in the TCU high school gym. (Photo Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

On Friday, the Tri-City United School District organized their annual blood drive in the high school gym with the American Red Cross. Members of the Student Council worked with TCU co-advisors Jen Davidson and Emily Erwin to make the blood drive possible. In total, the blood drive collected 36 pints of blood.

Principal Alan Fitterer gives his own red power donation at the TCU blood drive. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

"Once again, the TCU HS students are sharing their kind hearts by paying it forward for the benefit of others in need," said Principal Alan Fitterer. "Our Titan blood donations can help many in need."

