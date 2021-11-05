On Friday, the Tri-City United School District organized their annual blood drive in the high school gym with the American Red Cross. Members of the Student Council worked with TCU co-advisors Jen Davidson and Emily Erwin to make the blood drive possible. In total, the blood drive collected 36 pints of blood.
"Once again, the TCU HS students are sharing their kind hearts by paying it forward for the benefit of others in need," said Principal Alan Fitterer. "Our Titan blood donations can help many in need."