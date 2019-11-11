All across the country, schools and communities held special events in honor of those who served in the military, and Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School and Tri-City United High School were no exceptions.
This Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the school invited students, veterans and members of the public to attend a presentation that included student choral and band performances and a speech by veteran Dan Feehan, who is also a candidate to represent Minnesota’s first Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
Feehan was also the special guest at the Tri-City United program in Le Center, later the same day.
The LS-H event began Monday morning with the presentation of the colors by Le Sueur VFW Post 4297, Le Sueur American Legion Post 55 and Henderson American Legion Post 74 color guard. Following the national anthem, performed by the LS-H concert band, Principal Brian Thorstad spoke on the significance of Veterans Day.
”On Veterans Day, we acknowledge humbly that we can never serve our veterans the way they’ve served us, but we can try,” said Thorstad. “We can practice kindness. We can pay it forward. We can volunteer. We can serve. We can respect one another. We can always get each other’s backs. That is what Veterans Day asks all of us to think about.”
He continued, “The person who passes you on the street might not be wearing our nation’s uniform today, but consider for a moment that a year or a decade or a generation ago he/she might have been one of our fellow citizens who was willing to lay down their life for strangers like us. And we can show how much we love our country by loving our neighbors as ourselves.”
Thorstad’s speech led into a vocal performance of “And I Will Sing of America,” by the LS-H Choir. VFW Commander Shannon Frost then introduced the guest speaker, Dan Feehan, who served in Iraq as a United States Army engineering officer and later served in the Pentagon during the Obama administration as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Readiness).
Feehan began his speech asking how many students could speak to a veteran right now. Only a fraction of the students in attendance raised their hand. In response, Feehan challenged all of the students to thank a veteran by Veterans Day next year and to ask them two questions: “Why did you serve?” and “What did you learn from it?”
“When you ask these questions, it doesn’t mean you’re going to sign up for the military, but it is going to help you figure out incredible things for your life,” said Feehan. “Because it’s hard to figure out what you want to be when you grow up. It’s hard to figure that out when you’re 37 years old.”
Fehan continued to answer the questions himself and explained that he was motivated to join the military after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and he saw it as a good way to pay for college.
“I was 19 years old and had no idea what I was going to do with my life, but 9/11 happened,” said Feehan. “I was literally walking to class in college and an airplane hit the Pentagon and that airplane that hit the Pentagon killed hundreds of people onboard that aircraft and in that Pentagon and I watched it burn from my college. I watched it burn, and something clicked, and I knew I was going to join the military after that.”
Feehan’s major takeaway from his service was a message of perseverance, to tell yourself to quit tomorrow, each day, until you get through the struggle. He came upon this revelation after receiving advice from a fellow private at the United States Army Ranger School.
“Ranger school is one of the toughest situations the army creates,” Feehan explained. “The whole purpose of it is to make a situation as stressful as possible before someone is actually in combat and they deliver on that promise. The first day of ranger school they keep you awake for 24 hours and they make you run, they make you do push-ups, they make you crawl through the mud, they make you do all sorts of things, so that you are absolutely exhausted, and then they make you stand outside and don’t give you any directions at all … Then the worst thing happened and it started to rain.”
He continued, “In that moment, I wanted to quit. I wanted to leave. I wanted to go home. I wanted to be in a warm bed. In that exact moment, the most important thing I learned from my military service happened. Right next to me, a 19 year-old private must have seen how uncomfortable I looked, and he looked up and me and said ‘Quit tomorrow.’ … ‘Yeah, it’s easy. When tomorrow comes, tell yourself I’ll quit tomorrow. And when the next day comes after that, tell yourself to quit tomorrow. And you just keep telling yourself quit tomorrow until you eventually get there.’”
Feehan told students how that advice could be used in their own lives, from a bad day at high school to raising toddlers. He ended the speech reminding them to ask these questions not just to veterans, but to all kinds of people that serve communities, including teachers.
Following Feehan’s speech, the LS-H concert band honored the veterans in attendance with the Armed Forces Salute. Former Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines service members were asked to stand when the song of their branch was played. Dean of Students Jeff Christ read the names of LS-H alumni currently serving in the military and student Daniella Anchondo read the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. The ceremony came to an end with the retiring of the colors.