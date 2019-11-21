Jobless numbers in October presented a mixed bag across the region, according to figures released Tuesday morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, with some areas showing slight increases in the unemployment, some inching slightly lower and some remaining unchanged.
Nicollet County had the lowest jobless rate in the region last month with a rate of 1.8%, down slightly from 2.1% in September. The comparison of this year’s numbers to last year’s — a better comparison, according to most economists — shows just a slight change. In October 2018, Nicollet County’s unemployment rate stood at 1.7%.
The only other county showing a decline in the jobless numbers from September to October was Rice County, which saw its unemployment rate dip from 2.4% to 2.2% in that time period. In October 2018, Rice County’s rate stood at 2.0%.
Several counties in the region saw a slight uptick in the jobless rate from September to October, which historically is unusual. Typically, the numbers decline in that period.
Waseca County has the highest unemployment rate in the region — 2.9% in October, up slightly from 2.7% in September and up also from 2.7% in October 2018.
LeSueur County had a similar increase in the jobless numbers, climbing from 2.4% in September to 2.6% last month. In October 2018, the county posted jobless figures of 2,4%.
Showing the slightest percentage growth in the jobless rate from September to October were Dodge, Mower and Freeborn counties. Freeborn County’s rate grew from 2.4% to 2.5%, Mower’s rate from 2.3% to 2.4% and Dodge’s from 2.2% to 2.3%. In October 2018, Dodge, Mower and Freeborn counties posted jobless rates of 2.2%, 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively.
Highest among the cities in the region for which numbers were available was the jobless rate for Waseca which climbed from 2.6% in September to 3.2% in October. The rate for the city was 2.5% in October 2018, according to DEED.
The numbers across the region were comparable to the rates for the state, which were released last week by DEED. The jobless rate for the state remained unchanged from September to October at 2.5%. In October 2018, the jobless rate for the state was 2.2%.
The state and the region both had better unemployment rates than the country as a whole. The U.S. jobless rate also remained unchanged from September to October at 3.3%. However, that marks an improvement from October of last year when the rate was 3.5%.
The jobless numbers for Minnesota counties and cities for November are due to be issued on Christmas Eve, according to the DEED schedule.