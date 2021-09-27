From Madison Lake to New Prague, cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family members and charitable donors joined together at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in a shared mission to build a tomorrow free of cancer.
Saturday marked Le Sueur County’s annual Relay for Life Cancer Walk. The fundraising event is one of thousands of relays across the world raising money for the American Cancer Society to sponsor cancer research. This year, the Le Sueur County Relay for Life raised over $32,000 of its $40,000 goal.
“I’ve taken care of a lot of people with cancer; I just want it to go away,” said Sara Slavik, a nurse and Relay for Life Planning Committee member. I don’t want anyone else to have to fight cancer or lose a loved one to cancer.”
In previous years, the Relay for Life was held in the summertime, but Slavik and the Planning Committee hoped that a September date would create a more family oriented atmosphere now that kids are back in school.
Numerous activities were available for family and guests before the opening ceremony, including a silent auction, bounce house, bean bag toss and a chance to dunk Tri-City United Football coaches Matt Collins and Phil Campbell, as well as players Brendon O’Keefe and Carter O’Malley in a tank of water.
The opening ceremony, emceed by TCU Principal Alan Fitterer, featured a presentation of the colors by the Le Sueur County Area Color Guards, the singing of the National Anthem by the 2021 Kolacky Royalty and a welcome speech from Le Center City Councilor Colin Scott.
Rick Jeddeloh, an 11-year cancer survivor, senior community manager at the American Cancer Society, and Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball coach, thanked the local donors backing the society’s fight against cancer.
“A lot of my meetings I go to in our eight other counties, the first questions asked are ‘Where should we have the tents? Where should we have that?” said Jeddeloh. "Inevitably, when I come to Le Sueur County, the question starts with 'How much money can we raise this year? You know how to fight back against cancer better than any group I’ve been a part of.'”
Before the main event, the Tri-City United Football team had a special surprise. In honor of their head coach Collins and assistant coach John Rumpza, both cancer survivors, the team raised $400 for the American Cancer Society and around 20 players attended the Relay for Life to show their support.
“I had no idea that it was happening,” said Collins. “When they started filing in with all their jerseys, it was really cool. When I first got here, there was two or three of them around and I thought ‘Oh, it’s a coincidence or whatever.’ Then when they started getting to be 5, 10, 15, 20, then maybe there’s a little more to this than just a coincidence,”
Collins has attended the Relay for Life for more than 20 years since his cousin was also diagnosed in high school. Cancer has affected many members of his family, and so Relay for Life has become a big event for the entire Collins clan. While students have come out to support Collins at past Relays, the 20 footballers this time was a record number.
“We’re really proud to get the team together to support a cause outside of the school, to support something that’s bigger than us,” said O’Malley. “It was really cool to see his reaction.”
Cancer survivors were then invited to walk the first relay lap, led by 10 honorary survivors representing the communities of Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Montgomery, Elysian, Madison Lake, New Prague, Kilkenny, Waterville and Henderson. Each marcher proudly wore a purple shirt recognizing their survivorship and were joined on the second lap by their caregivers and loved ones.
Hundreds of white paper luminaries lined the relay track, displaying a message or photo for a loved one that died from cancer. As the sky darkened, volunteers lit the candles inside the luminaries. The glow of the luminaries against the night created a glimmering pathway around the fairgrounds.
Families and friends also honored the deceased with messages to heaven. After writing a note for the men and women in their lives lost to cancer, family members and friends tied the messages to white balloons and released them into the sky above.