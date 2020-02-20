Residents and business owners in Le Center now have the option to insure their homes and buildings with federally-backed flood insurance after the city became one of 22,000 communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Under the NFIP, residents in Le Center with single family dwellings can purchase flood insurance that can cover up to $250,000 in damages to their homes and $100,000 in coverage for the contents in their property. Coverage for belongings is also available to renters. For owners of commercial properties, coverage for damages to buildings and the contents within are capped at a value of $500,000.
“In the event of property damage caused by floods greater than the base flood, which can occur with devastating results, the purchase of flood insurance can provide substantial financial protection for property owners,” wrote Rachel Sears, the director of the Floodplain Management Division at FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) in a letter to the city of Le Center.
Flood insurance can be purchased from any insurance agent or broker licensed within the state of Minensota. Once bought, the insurance won’t go into effect until after a 30-day waiting period.
There are 10 exceptions, but the following are the two most commonly used. There is no waiting period if the purchase of flood insurance is made in connection with the making, increasing, extension, or renewal of a loan. A one day waiting period is in effect if the purchase in relation to the revision or update of the program’s Flood Hazard Boundary Map or Flood Hazard Insurance Map. Those maps would be subject to revision in the event that FEMA were to locate buildings in Special Flood Hazard Areas. Currently, no buildings in Le Center are located in an SFHA.
While nearby communities in Le Sueur County have been hit hard by high waters, Le Center has had little risk of flooding. The city does not reside in a floodplain, is surrounded by dry land and has no significant bodies of water nearby. Because of this, flood insurance traditionally had not been available to communities like Le Center. But with rule changes to the NFIP and the waters affecting surrounding communities, the city pushed to be a part of the program.
“The federal standards on that have changed over the years and that was what prompted the city to start investigating this,” said Mayor Josh Frederickson. “With the help of Le Sueur County Emergency Services’ Ann Traxler we started to investigate what the process would be to apply and that process took roughly about a year’s time. Now this is another available option if residents want to add this onto their policies.”
“This step was taken as a preventative measure to at least allow the option for homeowners to have this type of coverage under their policy,” added Frederickson. “I would urge all homeowners and businesses to speak with insurance reps to really identify how this would benefit them on a personal level and on a business level.”