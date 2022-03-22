The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is looking to fill a new vacancy following the resignation of three-year School Board Treasurer Joe Roby.
Roby's letter of resignation, approved at the Monday School Board meeting, comes in the wake of his March 14 appointment to interim city administrator for the city of Le Sueur.
"To avoid any concern or perception of conflict of interest when it comes to school district and city business, I believe it is appropriate to vacate my position on the School Board," wrote Roby.
In the same letter, Roby also affirmed his commitment to promote a "21st century learning space" as a community member.
"Please know that, as a parent and a community member, I will continue to support and promote our local schools," wrote Roby. "In particular, I will be a strong advocate for the district as we try to create a 21st century learning space for our students."
The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is now recruiting members of the community to fulfill the rest of Roby's term until the end of the year. Those who are interested may send their name and address to Superintendent Jim Wager at jwagner@isd2397.org.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, an eligible voter, a district resident for at least 30 days and not a convicted sex offender. Persons who can expect to make over $8,000 as an employee of the district, have a personal financial interest in a sale, lease or contract with the district or hold another elected position outside of a township board are ineligible, due to conflict of interest.
The appointee will fill the seat for the rest of 2022, before an elected person will finish Roby's term after the election in November.
"I am deeply grateful for Joe's contributions to the board," said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. "I have always appreciated Joe's insights and reflections on our board decisions."
Roby is currently the city of Le Sueur finance director. He will officially take on the role of interim city administrator following current City Administrator Jasper Kruggel's final day April 8.
The City Council is aiming to have a permanent city administrator by May 9. An ad hoc committee consisting of Mayor Shawn Kirby, Councilor Newell Krogmann, Councilor Marvin Sullivan, Public Services Director Rich Kucera and Communications and HR Director Stacy Lawrence are responsible for selecting and interviewing a group of semifinalists between April 11 and April 15.
Following the interviews, the committee will recommend finalists for interviews before the City Council between April 25 and April 29.