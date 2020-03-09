The Tri-City United weightlifting team had a lot to be proud of at the state weightlifting competition on Saturday, March 7 at Cannon Falls. Of the seven Titans who attended, six placed in the top three.
"Overall I thought everyone lifted to the best of their ability," said TCU Coach Andrew Meier. "Very proud of all the hard work these lifters put in this year. Every year the competition seems to get better and it makes it tougher to get to the state meet, and I thought we handled ourselves very well."
The Titans had three varsity entries in the tournament: Annabelle Davies, Alexis Freeman and Ralph Lopez.
Davies entered the tournament ranked second in the 55 kg weight class with a season high of 106 total kg, but came out a first-place medalist.
Alexis Freeman was the top-ranked lifter in the 81 kg weight class with a season high of 140 kg. She continued to show her strengths at the state tournament with a second place finish.
Finally, Ralph Lopez was able to over-perform his position in the boys varsity 81 kg weight class. With a season high of 210 kg lifted, Lopez was ranked in fourth place. However, the Titan earned a spot at the podium with a third-place finish.
Tri-City United also turned out plenty of successes in girls junior varsity.
Lexi Factor and Morgan Meier places in second and third respectively in the 45 kg weight class. Factor and Meier both had high totals of 62 kg. before entering the tournament.
In the 76 kg weight class, Chloe Freeman finished second after entering the tournament as the top-ranked lifter in her class with a season high of 115 kg.
Ava Rud entered the tournament ranked third in the 64 kg. weight class, having lifted 94 kg. to qualify, but unfortunately did not place at the tournament.
The state meet marks the end of the season for the seniors on the weightlifting team.
"We will miss Alexis Freeman and Ralph Lopez as well as all of our seniors," said Meier. "They would show up and lead by example with their great work ethic and willingness to help others. Looking forward to another good year next season."