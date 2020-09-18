The Le Sueur City Council has set a preliminary levy for 2021, but staff expects the number to change by the time the final levy is approved in December.
On Sept. 14, the council approved a preliminary levy increase of 8%, unchanged from the budget proposal the council discussed in August. However, as next year's costs become clearer, city staff are looking to eliminate any increase to the levy by the time the budget is finalized in December.
Much of the increase comes from conservative assumptions made by the city. The budget includes a 10% increase in insurance costs across the board, a 4.5% performance-based pay increase for all employees and costs incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're doing more conservative budgets for revenues just based on the COVD-19 pandemic," said Finance Director Zach Doud. "We're not quite sure what's going to happen next year."
For the average homeowner in Le Sueur, the proposed 8% levy increase would add about $118 annually in property taxes on a $206,000 property that doesn't change in value.
If the levy increase is cut to 0%, though, as staff hopes, there would be nominal change in city property taxes to any property that retains the same value. And the average home value in Le Sueur has seen minimal changes since last year.
Tax abatement fund
There are several significant changes included in the preliminary budget, including a tax abatement fund that went unnoticed for years. In 2006, the city and Le Sueur County set up a joint fund anticipated to collect nearly $3 million by 2026, in order to fund infrastructure projects on the hilltop near Hwy. 169 where Cambria and Technipac are located.
While Le Sueur County has kept up its payments to the fund, the city of Le Sueur stopped contributing to the fund, an error Doud blamed on a combination of management turnover and inadequate documentation. The finance director said it was never brought to his attention and that, while the city received tax abatement checks from the county, staff did not realize it was a joint abatement between the city and county.
The city had been paying into the fund through a tax abatement bond set up in 2008 to reconstruct Cambria Avenue and close its entrance to 169 for safety purposes. Cambria Avenue and the J turnarounds constructed on Hwy. 169 made up the two projects supported by the tax abatement fund. But once the abatement bond expired, the city stopped paying into it, because management didn’t realize it was part of a larger tax abatement the city was supposed to continue to pay into.
“Once the bond was done, in my impression or my understanding, we were no longer going to be able levy for that bond so I canceled the levy on that area not understanding that money needed to be moved back to the abatement,” said Doud.
As of 2020, the city has paid just $700,000 of the expected $1.2 million needed for the tax abatement fund, leaving a $500,000 windfall Le Sueur must make up in six years. The city can cancel the tax abatement, but then all dollars contributed to the fund by the county would be returned, and the city would have to make up the difference. Doud recommended that the city pay into the tax abatement and then use the $2 million collected in the fund by 2026 toward an infrastructure project on the hill.
A potential project would likely need to help boost economic activity on the hill to qualify. Mayor Gregory Hagg asked City Administrator Jasper Kruggel if the money could be invested in a project similar to the sanitary sewer expansion for Technipac.
"I think it's more centered toward developing businesses or developing plans for that area as opposed to utility service," said Kruggel, "But if that's something we could tie into generating jobs, or something like that, it would be something we have to look at."
Other budget changes
City staff recommended moving $240,000 from the $700,000 capital improvement budget to debt service following GASB guidelines. In the past, the city’s capital lease payments came out of the CIP/CEP fund, but now that will come out of a debt service line item. This is not related to any reduction in the amount, but a movement of funds following these guidelines.
The proposed capital improvement budget this year is $350,000 smaller than last year's, due to the $240,000 moved to debt service and and a number of projects which were accounted for in the 2020 budget but delayed until 2021. These projects included an indoor pool Diamond Brite estimated at $125,000, replacing a 1998 Public Works vehicle at $50,000, and only doing $250,000 of annual street maintenance, instead of $450,000, due to time for employees related to the CSAH 22 turnback project. A captial improvement fund balance can help the city to cover the costs of deferred projects.
Adding costs to the city’s budget is the Le Sueur Community Center. Due to anticipated declining revenues and the financial costs taken on during COVID-19, on top of the expensive costs associated with running the facility, the Community Center has run up a $600,000 deficit over the past eight years. The preliminary budget will reserve $60,000 every year for the next 10 years to cover a potential $600,000 deficit.
The preliminary budget also includes funds necessary to open the indoor pool from Jan. 1 onward, if by December the City Council wants to open the pool at the beginning of the year.
Other changes made to the budget include the addition of an IT fund. This $197,000 fund is being made up of dollars moved around from related line items other funds and is designed to lessen the burden on the city’s general fund balance. Currently, the general fund covers most of the city’s expenses, but with a separate IT fund, dollars would be explicitly dedicated to technology and contributions from other revenue streams — such as water, wastewater and electricity could be spread evenly.
The city also plans to implement a performance pay-based model for city staff. This model is intended to replace the step/grade pay scale, which granted automatic raises to employees year-to-year if they passed their performance evaluations. Under the performance pay model, evaluations would be more comprehensive and range from a 1-5 scale based on 50 different questions. The results would determine how much an employee receives in a raise, if they do so at all. The pay scale is planned to start for non-union employees in 2021 and union employees the following year.