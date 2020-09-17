A man from Montgomery is accused of breaking into a Montgomery home.
Shane Michael Wescott, 38, of Montgomery, was charged with felony burglary in the first degree and misdemeanor fourth degree criminal property damage after allegedly breaking into a Montgomery residence.
On May 25, police officers responded to a call reporting a burglary in progress. The tenant of the building was hiding in the bathroom when police arrived on the scene.
According to the complaint, the front window to the residence was broken and police saw glass on the ground outside and inside the building. Security footage, obtained by police later, reportedly showed a man break the window with two boulders from outside and enter the building through it.
The officer on call reportedly saw a man inside the doorway of a room trying to hide. The officer then unholstered their gun and pointed it at the man ordering him to come out of the building. The man reportedly hesitated and would stop until the officer gave him more commands to continue walking. The man then exited the building through the broken window and was told to lie down on the ground. He was cuffed and identified by police as Wescott, according to the complaint.
After placing Wescott under arrest, police searched and cleared the building, but did not find anyone else outside of the tenant who was hiding. No one was found in the yard and the alley and security footage showed only one person involved in the burglary.
According to the complaint, when questioned by police, Wescott did not give a clear answer as to why he was at the building.