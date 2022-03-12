Students at Tri-City United High School expressed their creativity with paints, clay and even potatoes at TCU Art Night.
For six years, the annual art night has offered students the opportunity to create art for art's sake. This year's art night on Friday, March 4 was bigger than ever with 61 students in attendance and four different stations instead of the typical three.
"Last year we had a waiting list and the year before we actually had more people than spots, so we added a fourth group to make sure that we didn’t have to turn anyone away," said TCU High School art teacher Tony Barnack.
Art Night included a mix of new artistic offerings and classic favorites. At an all-new station, students transformed spuds into stamps.
Each participant at the station received potato sliced in half and some carving tools. First, students covered the flat surface of the potato in a water-based ink before whittling away the negative space to leave protruded shapes and patterns. With their freshly-made stamps. students printed patterns on blank sheets of paper.
TCU also brought back the highly demanded tie-dye station, where students could mix and match dyes and bring their own items to undergo a multi-color makeover.
The art night also featured a favorite instructor from years past, Bob Ross. Painting along to episodes of "The Joy of Painting," by Bob Ross continues to be a regular art night hit. Following the tutorial, students colored a scene of a bubbling brook winding between through a forest.
Students also fired up the art room pottery wheels and put their hands to work to sculpt cups, bowls, pots and more.
In-between painting, sculpting, dyeing and stamping, the students enjoyed pizza catered by Pizzeria 201.
Art Night has grown so popular that Barnack said he often fields requests from students wishing to have it once a month. The event even drew student teachers that worked for TCU last year and former TCU (now, New Prague) art teacher Allison Olson.
"It's fun to see everybody together and socializing and making art for art's sake," said Barnack. "And not because it's an assignment or we got to meet the criteria of a rubric or anything like that, but just to enjoy each other's company, try some new things and make art."