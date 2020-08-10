Liam West, of Le Sueur Scout Troop 9328, managed to bring a whole bunch of community members, young and old, together Aug. 8.
For his Eagle Scout project, Liam set out to build a brand new gaga ball pit at Legion Park at the location of the old merry-go-round. A GoFundMe page shared with the community helped raise $885 for the project; in total, he raised over $3,000 to be able to pay for the materials.
With enough funds to get the supplies, Liam got everyone together for some building Aug. 8. He started his project at noon and had around 25 people helping rake out wood chips and flattening the area to get it ready for placement. Each board weighed about 50 pounds, and they should last a long time, as they’re made of hardened plastic.
Liam, as a life scout needed to lead this project and direct all volunteers, and he did a tremendous job. Everything was done within an hour, due to all the volunteers. Pizza and refreshments were served afterward, and then all the kids and even some adults played a few games.
Liam is still waiting on the memorial to Brogan Schaefer, a Le Sueur County 10-year-old who died in a playground accident in 2019. Liam hopes the memorial will be done at the end of August, at which time he will plan a dedication ceremony.