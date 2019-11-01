Costumed candy-cravers compassed Le Sueur’s commercial center this Halloween.
For the third annual Trick or Treat on Main, over 30 businesses along Main Street, Smith Street and Bridge Street offered sweets and treats for some early evening Halloween fun.
“We hit a lot of different businesses. It’s a fun way to get out and see a bunch of people in costume and see some of the local businesses dressed up, too,” said Emily Sunderman, whose family dressed up in a Cat and the Hat theme for their edible expedition.
Trick or Treat on Main has continued to grow over its three-year history. Community Development Director Smantha DiMaggio reported that over 100 participants showed up for the events’ first year in 2017 and that number doubled to 200 in 2018. This year, it appears that attendance was even greater.
“My kids and I have been here the last couple years and this is the most I’ve seen,” said Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Chair Bridget Tuck. She, along with other members of the school board, passed out candy and let kids take a tour of a haunted school bus.
“I didn’t do this for the last year, so to see this all for the first time I saw a lot of kids and a lot of families,” said LS-H Superintendent Marlene Johnson. “They’re just all so cute. Lots of witches, princesses, dinosaurs and other things, other creatures. It’s a lot of fun.”
The night was also a great time for the trick or treaters. Less than an hour into the event, brother and sister Travys and Ryan Lily showed off full bags of goodies.
“We’ve gotten a lot of candy,” said Travys, who came to Main Street decked out as his own original character DJ Octopus. He and his sister were also joined by their parents Cambri and Mike, dressed as ghost-type and dark-type Pokemon trainers.
“I’ve already eaten four pieces of candy,” said Ryan Lily, dressed as Rosalina from “Super Mario Galaxy.” “I’m going to eat even more.”
Trick or Treat on Main also had a few new stops this year, including the cast of Le Sueur-Henderson’s upcoming fall musical “Mary Poppins.” In a first for the drama department, the cast handed out treats and flyers for the show while singing songs from the musical.
“It’s so fun. It’s a little cold, but its fun to see all the kids and hand out our flyers because we know that we’ll see their faces again at the show,” said Gretchen Dwyer who plays the titular Mary Poppins. “I’m looking forward to the engagement we’re going to have with the audience. There’s going to be some spontaneous jumping into the crowd, not crowdsurfing, but doing some interactions with the crowd. And I think they’re going to be blown away by our musical talent. We all know what we’re doing. We’ve been practicing really hard, so it will be an accomplishment on our end. Seeing it all come together.”
In addition to the cast of Mary Poppins, plenty of others came out to hand out treats including Hometown Bank, Holiday, United Farmers Co-op, Cornerstone State Bank, Aerial Affinity/Your Time Fitness, The Mayo House, Speedway, Radermacher’s Grocery. Hammes Team Keller Williams, Doherty Staffing, B-Fierce Nutrition, Oberle, Tully & Company, Chabelitas’ Yummy Foods and Fruits, KMF Advisers, The Ultimate Retreat, Alice HQ Photography, First Farmers & Merchants, Mootz Eye Clinic, Anderson Orthodontics, Sterling Corner Drug, Why Not Gift Store, The Bar, Macs Green Mill, Le Sueur Public Library, Winters Plumbing & Hillside CT., Wise Furniture, City of Le Sueur, Patty’s Kitchen Cupboard, Le Sueur Family Dental, Treasures in Town, Canopy Group, Chiropractic Health Center, Le Sueur Police Department, Cambria, Nesbit Agencies and Le Sueur Henderson Bus Company.