It’s hard to be a key player in one sport. Halle Bemmels, meanwhile, is a star in three sports for the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants: volleyball, softball and basketball. And this year, she even joined the tennis team.
Because of her versatility, the 5-foot-8 senior said she will play two sports in college: volleyball and softball.
“I am undecided officially on a college, but my top three are Bethel University (DIII), College of St. Benedict (DIII), and Concordia University-St. Paul (DII),” Bemmels said. “All of my top three choices will allow me to play both volleyball and softball there. I feel connections with all of the coaches at each of these schools, and am excited to attend any of them. I chose to play both volleyball and softball because I enjoy playing both sports equally and didn’t want to give one or the other up.”
A setter in volleyball, an outfielder in softball, Halley is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Bemmels.
In volleyball, she is a five-year letter winner, two-time All-Conference, two-time All-Conference Honorable mention, three-year captain, and she had over 2,500 career set assists (second in school history).
In softball, she earned All-State Honorable Mention, All-Section, two All-Conference and she was a state participant.
In basketball, she achieved All-Conference Honorable Mention and serves as captain.
Bemmels has gotten a lot of help in her athletic exploits.
“I have been blessed with a very supportive village around me,” Bemmels said. “My success is really a testament to my coaches, teammates, parents, family, and friends, that have been there for advice, encouragement, and have challenged me to be the best I can be.”
She plans to major in biology, Pre-PA (Physicians Assistant).
“The scholarships I receive will depend on which school I go to,” Bemmels said. “I will receive academic scholarships and possibly athletic.
“The most important goal for me in college is to receive my degree and set myself up to be accepted into Physician Assistant school. I know that at any of these colleges I will have the opportunity to grow myself academically, athletically, and as a person, and it’s my goal to do just that.”
In the near future, Bemmels said, “I can’t wait to get back on the court/field. Go, Giants!”