Pottery wheels were spinning, creative juices were flowing and Bob Ross was teaching at Tri-City United’s annual art night at the high school.
On Friday, March 6, 39 high school and middle school students were led in a trio of different activities including pottery, painting and dry pastel sketching by TCU art educators Aly Olsson, Amanda Mesenbring, Margaret Johnson, Tony Barnack and band director Sarah Costello for four hours between 5-9 p.m.
“Everybody gets a little taste of what art the high school has to offer whether it’s painting or making things with clay,” said Tri-City United senior Jose Reyes. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
While Reyes helped guide students on how to use pottery wheels, Art Night was a first time experience for him.
“I wish I had gone to it before,” said Reyes. “This is also the first time I’ve been part of the art team and I’ve been super involved. It’s fun. I like helping out and I think they’re enjoying it. It’s a really cool environment.”
Pottery and painting are both mainstays of art night and made their return this year. Pottery is one of art night’s most popular activities, said Barnack, because few students have had the opportunity to sculpt with a wheel outside of the school’s pottery class. Friday’s painting activity had a twist compared to years prior. While previous art classes were led by instructors from the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center, this year students followed along to an episode of “The Joy of Painting,” hosted by Bob Ross.
Art Night also featured a new activity this year: depicting music through dry pastel drawings. In the activity, students drew pictures based on music that will be played at the Tri-City United band concert on Thursday March 12 at 7 p.m. All of the drawings created at Art Night will be featured at the concert. The music inspired a wide variety of styles from abstract patterns to depictions of the subject of the song.
“It’s a very intense mood so I did a lot of intense colors on mine,” said Sydney Whiteis, whose drawing was based on a piece about an infamous witch from Slavic folklore Baba Yaga. Julie Meyer took inspiration from “Ballet of Unhatched Chickens” and depicted a house with chicken-like features including long legs and talons.
“I just drew whatever I wanted,” said Meyer.
Art Night was a surefire success with plenty of pictures, pastels and pots and a pizza dinner in-between activities.
“We just have fun,” said Barnack. “We don’t worry about grades. We chat and visit, try something new and make some art.”