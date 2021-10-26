A Montgomery man was arrested after allegedly abusing a woman and fleeing from police.
Jesse Allen Dircks, 38, was charged with felony domestic assault and misdemeanor fleeing a police officer. Dircks has several prior domestic assault related convictions including misdemeanor domestic assault, two violations of a domestic abuse no contact order and one previous charge of felony domestic assault.
According to a summary of victim testimony in the criminal complaint, the incident began when Dircks and the victim had gone to several bars around town and Dircks was ready to leave but the victim wanted to stay and talk with friends. She said Dirck grabbed her multiple times by the arm to to try and get her to leave the bar with him.
The argument continued as they walked home and Dircks allegedly became more physical, pushing the victim up against the bowling alley and grabbing her by her neck. The victim said this was the point she became concerned about what he would do when they got home.
Upon arriving home, the victim reportedly locked herself in the bathroom and called 911. While she waited for the officers to arrive, Dircks allegedly started shouting and demanding she come out. He then allegedly punched a hole in the door and repeatedly asked the victim who she was on the phone with.
Police arrived around midnight according to the criminal complaint and heard a man and woman yelling at each other from inside the house. An officer said they could see Dircks standing in front of the victim in the hallway and trying to get his hands past hers. They heard the victim tell Dircks to “let me through” and tell him that he better go out the back door.
Dircks allegedly ran out the back door of the house and took off south into the neighbor’s yard. The officer followed in a foot pursuit and chased him back to the north side of the property, where Dircks was hiding behind a shed. After several commands to come out from behind the shed, Dircks complied and was handcuffed according to the complaint.
The victim provided pictures to the police reportedly showing redness on the right side of her neck and redness around the eye.